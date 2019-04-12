Sinovac Biotech : Update on the Exchange of Rights for Common and Series B Preferred Shares

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) (“Sinovac” or the “Company”), a
leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, today provided
an update for shareholders with regards to the exchange (the “Exchange”)
of preferred share purchase rights (the “Rights”) for the Company’s
Common Shares and Series B Convertible Preferred Shares (the “Exchange
Shares”), originally announced on February 22, 2019, by press
release.
On April 4, 2019, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Court of Appeal
issued an order that restrains the Company from taking further action
under its Rights Agreement, including the distribution of the previously
issued Exchange Shares to the holders of valid Rights, until the
conclusion of 1Globe Capital, LLC’s appeal of the December 19, 2018
Judgment of the High Court of Justice of Antigua and Barbuda. In the
Judgment, the High Court determined that the current directors of the
Company were validly elected at the Annual General Meeting held in
February 2018 and remain the directors of the Company, and that the
Company’s Rights Agreement is valid under Antigua law.
As previously announced by press release, on March 6, 2019, the Delaware
Chancery Court entered a Status Quo order providing that Sinovac
not distribute any of the Exchange Shares to holders of valid Rights
until the final disposition of the Delaware litigation or further order.
On April 8, 2019, the Delaware Chancery Court stayed the Delaware
litigation pending the outcome of 1Globe’s appeal of the Antigua
Judgment.
As a result, the Exchange Shares are expected to remain in the
Shareholder 2019 Rights Exchange Trust in the name of Wilmington Trust,
National Association, until, at least, the conclusion of the Antigua
appeal and final disposition of the Delaware litigation or further order
of the Delaware Chancery Court. The Exchange Shares remain issued and
outstanding and holders of valid Rights may continue to submit
certifications to verify that they are eligible for the Exchange.
The Company will work with the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to resume trading
of the Company’s Common Shares as expeditiously as possible, but is
currently unable to estimate when trading will resume.
About Sinovac
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is a China-based biopharmaceutical Company that
focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and
commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious
diseases. Sinovac's product portfolio includes vaccines against
enterovirus71, or EV71, hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, H5N1
pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), and mumps.
Healive, the hepatitis A vaccine manufactured by the Company has passed
the assessment under WHO Prequalification procedures in 2017. The EV71
vaccine, an innovative vaccine developed by Sinovac against hand foot
and mouth disease caused by EV71, was commercialized in China in 2016.
In 2009, Sinovac was the first company worldwide to receive approval for
its H1N1 influenza vaccine, which it has supplied to the Chinese
Government's vaccination campaign and stockpiling program. The Company
is also the only supplier of the H5N1 pandemic influenza vaccine to the
government stockpiling program. The Company is developing a number of
new products including a Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine,
pneumococcal polysaccharides vaccine, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and
varicella vaccine. Sinovac primarily sells its vaccines in China, while
also exploring growth opportunities in international markets. The
Company has exported select vaccines to over 10 countries in Asia and
South America. For more information please see the Company’s website at www.sinovacbio.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the United States federal securities laws. Such statements
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or
achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of
activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference
include our inability to compete successfully in the competitive and
rapidly changing marketplace in which we operate, failure to retain key
employees, cancellation or delay of projects, disruptions to our
operations, the results of any pending litigation, potential litigation
relating to our shareholder rights plan, any potential halt in trading
of the Company’s securities, and adverse general economic conditions in
China, the United States and elsewhere. These risks and other factors
include those listed under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual
Report on Form 20-F as filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements
by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,”
“plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,”
“potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other
comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations
reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot
guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or
achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the
forward-looking information contained in this release.
