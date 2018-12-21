Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Sintana Energy Inc    SEI   CA82938H1073

SINTANA ENERGY INC (SEI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 05:43:11 pm
0.055 CAD   +10.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sintana Energy : December 21, 2018 Sintana Energy Inc. Grants Incentive Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 07:55pm CET

December 21, 2018

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI) ('Sintana' or the 'Company') reports that its Board of Directors has approved grants of a total of 3,850,000 incentive common stock options to several directors and officers of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.10, vest in three equal tranches over the next 24 months and will expire in December 2023.

ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. Sintana's exploration strategy is to acquire, explore, develop and produce superior quality assets with significant reserve potential.

On behalf of Sintana Energy Inc.,
'Douglas G, Manner'
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information or to sign-up to receive periodic updates about Sintana's projects, and corporate activities, please visit the Company's website at www.sintanaenergy.com

Corporate Contact:

Corporate Contact:
Sean J. Austin
Vice President
Tel: 713.825.9591

Corporate Contact:
Douglas G. Manner
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 832.279.4913

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intensions for the future, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Common Stock Options Grants. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including, but not limited to risks relating to the Common Stock Options Grants and receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer

Sintana Energy Inc. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 18:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINTANA ENERGY INC
07:55pSINTANA ENERGY : December 21, 2018 Sintana Energy Inc. Grants Incentive Stock Op..
PU
04:49pSINTANA ENERGY : Grants Incentive Stock Options
AQ
More news
Chart SINTANA ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
Sintana Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas Glenn Manner Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Cherry President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith D. Spickelmier Executive Chairman
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Bruno C. Maruzzo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINTANA ENERGY INC11.11%4
CONOCOPHILLIPS9.31%69 075
CNOOC LTD4.46%66 822
EOG RESOURCES-16.84%52 040
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-15.50%45 777
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-27.45%28 917
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.