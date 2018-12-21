Sintana Energy : December 21, 2018 Sintana Energy Inc. Grants Incentive Stock Options

December 21, 2018

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI) ('Sintana' or the 'Company') reports that its Board of Directors has approved grants of a total of 3,850,000 incentive common stock options to several directors and officers of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.10, vest in three equal tranches over the next 24 months and will expire in December 2023.

ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. Sintana's exploration strategy is to acquire, explore, develop and produce superior quality assets with significant reserve potential.

On behalf of Sintana Energy Inc.,

'Douglas G, Manner'

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information or to sign-up to receive periodic updates about Sintana's projects, and corporate activities, please visit the Company's website at www.sintanaenergy.com

Corporate Contact:

Sean J. Austin

Vice President

Tel: 713.825.9591

Douglas G. Manner

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 832.279.4913

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intensions for the future, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Common Stock Options Grants. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including, but not limited to risks relating to the Common Stock Options Grants and receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.