Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sintx Technologies, Inc.    SINT

SINTX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SINT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SINTX Technologies to Host Conference Call to Provide Business Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 08:11pm EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ceramics company focused on silicon nitride applications, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to provide a business update to take place on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

Details related to this business update call are as follows:

Date: Thursday, April 2nd, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time

Dial-in: Toll-free 877-524-8416 International 412-902-1028

Questions: Questions will not be taken during the call. Investors and interested parties may submit questions prior to the call via email to IR@SINTX.com. Questions will be accepted through 7:00 p.m. Eastern time, on Friday, March 27th, 2020.

For those who are not available to listen to the call, a digital replay and transcript of the call will be archived on the News & Media section of the SINTX website under Presentations for 30 days after the call.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company manufactures silicon nitride material and components in its FDA registered and ISO 13485 certified facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com.

Contact:
SINTX Technologies
801.839.3502
IR@sintx.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINTX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
03/23SINTX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
03/23Sintx technologies files patent related to antipathogenic compositions and me..
GL
03/04SINTX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
03/04Sintx technologies releases preliminary 2019 year end earnings report and a b..
GL
03/02SINTX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02SINTX TECHNOLOGIES : Announces appointment of mark i. froimson, m.d., to its boa..
AQ
02/07SINTX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregiste..
AQ
02/04Sintx technologies announces expiration of oversubscribed rights offering
GL
01/30SINTX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
01/30Sintx technologies announces agreement toward a collaboration with nissin man..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,75 M
EBIT 2019 -6,57 M
Net income 2019 -7,92 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,07x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,17x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 0,79 M
Chart SINTX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sintx Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINTX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,25  $
Last Close Price 0,33  $
Spread / Highest target 900%
Spread / Average Target 900%
Spread / Lowest Target 900%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Sonny Bal Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CFO
David O'Brien Chief Operating Officer
Bryan J. McEntire Chief Scientific Officer
David W. Truetzel Independent Director
Jeffrey S. White Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINTX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-78.26%1
STRYKER CORPORATION-31.68%53 765
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-25.13%14 419
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-8.30%3 600
AK MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.38%2 200
GLAUKOS CORPORATION-43.42%1 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group