SINTX Technologies to Host Conference Call to Provide Business Update

SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ceramics company focused on silicon nitride applications, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to provide a business update to take place on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time.



Details related to this business update call are as follows:

Date: Thursday, April 2nd, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time

Dial-in: Toll-free 877-524-8416 International 412-902-1028

Questions: Questions will not be taken during the call. Investors and interested parties may submit questions prior to the call via email to IR@SINTX.com . Questions will be accepted through 7:00 p.m. Eastern time, on Friday, March 27th, 2020.

For those who are not available to listen to the call, a digital replay and transcript of the call will be archived on the News & Media section of the SINTX website under Presentations for 30 days after the call.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company manufactures silicon nitride material and components in its FDA registered and ISO 13485 certified facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com .