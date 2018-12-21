Log in
SINWA LIMITED
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer

12/21/2018

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 21, 2018 18:47
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Announcement Reference SG181221OTHRJNJI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Siau Kuei Lian
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 20/12/2018

Disclaimer

Sinwa Limited published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 11:54:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce William Rann Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yong Teng Sim Executive Chairman
Lay Ling Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lee Seng Heng Independent Non-Executive Director
Nai Meng Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINWA LIMITED10.64%0
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.4.70%31 537
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD23.75%9 947
UGI CORP17.87%9 694
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD9.52%8 824
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD3.29%8 752
