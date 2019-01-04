Log in
Sinwa : Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting

0
01/04/2019 | 10:29am CET

Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting

Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 4, 2019 17:16
Status New
Announcement Reference SG190104XMET9W9S
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Siau Kuei Lian
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2018
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attachments.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 22/01/2019 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 19/01/2019 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue 28 Joo Koon Circle Singapore 629057

Attachments

  1. Notice Of EGM (Size: 86,706 bytes)
  2. Circular (Size: 317,034 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sinwa Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 09:28:09 UTC
