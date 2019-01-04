Sinwa : Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting
Announcement Title
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jan 4, 2019 17:16
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG190104XMET9W9S
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Siau Kuei Lian
Designation
Company Secretary
Financial Year End
31/12/2018
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the attachments.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
22/01/2019 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date
19/01/2019 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
28 Joo Koon Circle Singapore 629057
Attachments
-
Notice Of EGM (Size: 86,706 bytes)
-
Circular (Size: 317,034 bytes)
