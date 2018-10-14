Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sipa Resources Limited    SRI   AU000000SRI2

SIPA RESOURCES LIMITED (SRI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/12
0.008 AUD   --.--%
10/14SIPA RESOURCES : Share Purchase Plan
PU
10/14SIPA RESOURCES : Cleansing Statement with JORC
PU
10/11SIPA RESOURCES : IP Survey Confirms Compelling Drill Target
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sipa Resources : Cleansing Statement with JORC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2018 | 11:53pm CEST

Cleansing Statement in respect of Share

Purchase Plan

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Notice under ASIC Class Order [CO 09/425]

As announced on 8 October 2018, Sipa Resources Limited (Company) is proposing to conduct an underwritten Share Purchase Plan offer (Plan). Under the Plan, eligible shareholders may apply to purchase up to $15,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares). The Plan is capped at $1,500,000 and will allow all eligible Sipa shareholders the opportunity to purchase up to A$15,000 worth of new fully-paid ordinary shares in Sipa (New Shares) at a 20% discount to the volume weighted average market price of the Company's fully paid ordinary shares (Shares), calculated over the last five days on which sales in the Shares are recorded before the day on which New Shares are issued. The Directors reserve the right to accept oversubscriptions or to scale back applications in their absolute discretion.

Funds raised under the Plan will be used as follows:

  • In the Paterson Province, Western Australia to:

    • - Conduct an airborne EM and magnetic survey. Recent drilling indicates that a combination of airborne and ground techniques is required to optimise drill targeting. It is understood that airborne EM (in addition to gravity and magnetics) has been pivotal in targeting recent discoveries in the district and that most mineralisation discovered to date in the region has an electromagnetic signature.

    • - Drill test targets generated from the EM and magnetic survey. In conjunction with the airborne EM survey, a program of ground geophysics will also be conducted to advance both the newly-identified 2km long copper anomaly at Aranea (discovered by reconnaissance aircore/RC drilling of modelled geophysical targets) in 2018 and to assist finessing targets generated by the airborne EM.

    • - Follow-up IP and drill testing at Obelisk, dependent upon results of the diamond program commencing later this week which is designed to test the north-western part of the Obelisk copper discovery. Drilling conducted earlier in 2017 identified a focused copper-rich alteration zone or "footprint" >1000ppm Cu with RC intercepts such as 102m of >900ppm Cu (see ASX Announcement dated 19 June 2017 for more detail).

  • To continue generating new high-quality exploration projects.

  • To provide additional working capital.

Pursuant to ASIC Class Order [CO 09/425], the Company hereby states:

1. The Company will offer New Shares for issue without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act).

2.

The Company is giving this notice under ASIC Class Order [CO 09/425].

REGISTERED OFFICE AND POSTAL ADDRESS: 12-20 Railway Rd Subiaco 6008 Western Australia ABN 26 009 448 980 • TELEPHONE: (08) 9388 1551 FAX: (08) 9381 5317 E-MAIL: info@sipa.com.au

  • 3. As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

    • (a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and

    • (b) section 674 of the Act.

  • 4. As at the date of this notice there is no information:

    • (a) that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and

    • (b) that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:

      • (i) the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or

      • (ii) the rights and liabilities attaching to the New Shares.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results was previously reported in the ASX announcement dated 19 June 2017. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that relevant market announcement.

Yours sincerely

Tara Robson Company Secretary

REGISTERED OFFICE AND POSTAL ADDRESS: 12-20 Railway Rd Subiaco 6008 Western Australia ABN 26 009 448 980 • TELEPHONE: (08) 9388 1551 FAX: (08) 9381 5317 E-MAIL: info@sipa.com.au

Disclaimer

Sipa Resources Limited published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 21:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIPA RESOURCES LIMITED
10/14SIPA RESOURCES : Share Purchase Plan
PU
10/14SIPA RESOURCES : Cleansing Statement with JORC
PU
10/11SIPA RESOURCES : IP Survey Confirms Compelling Drill Target
PU
10/08SIPA RESOURCES : Announces Capital Raising
PU
09/27SIPA RESOURCES : Paterson North Field Season Continues
PU
08/28SIPA RESOURCES : Announces Board Transition
PU
08/09SIPA RESOURCES : Rio JV Commences over Kitgum Pader
PU
08/07SIPA RESOURCES : Achieves 80% Interest in Great Sandy JV
PU
07/16SIPA RESOURCES : Paterson North Drilling Commenced
PU
05/30SIPA RESOURCES : Cleansing Statement
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Stoneridge's (SRI) CEO John Corey on Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
2015Stoneridge (SRI) Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call Webcast 
2015Stoneridge beats by $0.04, misses on revenue 
Chart SIPA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sipa Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Lynda Margaret Burnett Managing Director & Director
Timothy Kennedy Non-Executive Chairman
Tara Ann Robson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Karen Lesley Field Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Ian McGown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIPA RESOURCES LIMITED-27.27%0
BHP BILLITON PLC3.54%121 473
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.44%121 473
RIO TINTO-6.79%85 870
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.93%85 870
ANGLO AMERICAN8.68%31 304
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.