Sipa Resources : Cleansing Statement with JORC

As announced on 8 October 2018, Sipa Resources Limited (Company) is proposing to conduct an underwritten Share Purchase Plan offer (Plan). Under the Plan, eligible shareholders may apply to purchase up to $15,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares). The Plan is capped at $1,500,000 and will allow all eligible Sipa shareholders the opportunity to purchase up to A$15,000 worth of new fully-paid ordinary shares in Sipa (New Shares) at a 20% discount to the volume weighted average market price of the Company's fully paid ordinary shares (Shares), calculated over the last five days on which sales in the Shares are recorded before the day on which New Shares are issued. The Directors reserve the right to accept oversubscriptions or to scale back applications in their absolute discretion.

Funds raised under the Plan will be used as follows:

• In the Paterson Province, Western Australia to: - Conduct an airborne EM and magnetic survey. Recent drilling indicates that a combination of airborne and ground techniques is required to optimise drill targeting. It is understood that airborne EM (in addition to gravity and magnetics) has been pivotal in targeting recent discoveries in the district and that most mineralisation discovered to date in the region has an electromagnetic signature. - Drill test targets generated from the EM and magnetic survey. In conjunction with the airborne EM survey, a program of ground geophysics will also be conducted to advance both the newly-identified 2km long copper anomaly at Aranea (discovered by reconnaissance aircore/RC drilling of modelled geophysical targets) in 2018 and to assist finessing targets generated by the airborne EM. - Follow-up IP and drill testing at Obelisk, dependent upon results of the diamond program commencing later this week which is designed to test the north-western part of the Obelisk copper discovery. Drilling conducted earlier in 2017 identified a focused copper-rich alteration zone or "footprint" >1000ppm Cu with RC intercepts such as 102m of >900ppm Cu (see ASX Announcement dated 19 June 2017 for more detail).

• To continue generating new high-quality exploration projects.

• To provide additional working capital.

Pursuant to ASIC Class Order [CO 09/425], the Company hereby states:

1. The Company will offer New Shares for issue without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act).

The Company is giving this notice under ASIC Class Order [CO 09/425].

REGISTERED OFFICE AND POSTAL ADDRESS: 12-20 Railway Rd Subiaco 6008 Western Australia ABN 26 009 448 980 • TELEPHONE: (08) 9388 1551 • FAX: (08) 9381 5317 • E-MAIL: info@sipa.com.au

3. As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: (a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and (b) section 674 of the Act.

4. As at the date of this notice there is no information: (a) that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and (b) that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: (i) the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or (ii) the rights and liabilities attaching to the New Shares.



The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results was previously reported in the ASX announcement dated 19 June 2017. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that relevant market announcement.

Yours sincerely

Tara Robson Company Secretary

