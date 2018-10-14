Sipa Resources : Share Purchase Plan 0 10/14/2018 | 11:53pm CEST Send by mail :

15 October 2018 Dear Sipa Shareholder Sipa Resources Limited - Share Purchase Plan 1. Introduction On behalf of the Directors of Sipa Resources Limited ABN 26 009 448 980 (Sipa), I am pleased to offer Eligible Shareholders (as defined in Section 3 of the enclosed Terms and Conditions) the opportunity to participate in the Sipa Share Purchase Plan (SPP). Pursuant to the SPP, Eligible Shareholders may apply to purchase up to A$15,000 worth of new fully paid ordinary shares in Sipa (New Shares) (subject to any scale back) without paying brokerage or other transaction costs. As fellow shareholders, your Directors have indicated that they intend to take up their maximum entitlement under the SPP (subject to scale-back if oversubscribed). The SPP proceeds will be capped at A$1.5 million, however the Directors reserve the right to accept oversubscriptions, or to scale back applications in their absolute discretion. The offer price of the New Shares will be a 20% discount to the volume - weighted average market price of the Company's fully paid ordinary shares (Shares), calculated over the last five days on which sales in the Shares are recorded before the day on which the issue is made. The maximum number of New Shares which may be issued under the SPP as permitted by the ASX Listing Rules is 30% of the pre-SPP Offer issued capital, being 360,186,306 New Shares. A brief snapshot of the SPP is set out below. The SPP is underwritten by Patersons Securities Limited (ACN 69 008 896 311) (AFSL 239 052) (Underwriter) to the lower of $1.5 million and the placement capacity of the Company under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A (Underwritten Amount), pursuant to an Underwriting Agreement dated 5 October 2018 (Underwriting Agreement). Full details in relation to the SPP are set out in the enclosed Terms and Conditions and Application Form. 2. Purpose of SPP and Use of Funds Sipa announced the SPP on 8 October 2018. The funds raised from the SPP will be used as follows: In the North Paterson Province - Western Australia - Sipa holds a key exploration land position in one of the hottest addresses as a result of the heightened exploration presence of Rio Tinto to the West, south east and north. It is understood that a key data set in the recent discovery successes in this area is new generation airborne EM. Funds raised will be applied as follows: • Conduct an airborne EM and magnetic survey. Recent drilling indicates that a combination of airborne and ground techniques is required to optimise drill targeting. It is understood that airborne EM (in addition to gravity and magnetics) has been pivotal in targeting recent discoveries in the district and that most mineralisation discovered to date in the region has an electromagnetic signature.

• Drill test targets generated from the EM and magnetic survey. In conjunction with the airborne EM survey, a program of ground geophysics will also be conducted to advance both the newly-identified 2km long copper anomaly at Aranea (discovered by reconnaissance aircore/RC drilling of modelled geophysical targets) in 2018 and to assist finessing targets generated by the airborne EM. REGISTERED OFFICE: Unit 8 1st Floor 12-20 Railway Road, Subiaco Western Australia 6008 ABN 26 009 448 980 • TELEPHONE: (08) 9388 1551 • FAX: (08) 9381 5317 • E-MAIL: info@sipa.com.au • Follow-up IP and drill testing at Obelisk, dependent upon results of the diamond program commencing later this week which is designed to test the north-western part of the Obelisk copper discovery. Drilling conducted earlier in 2017 identified a focused copper-rich alteration zone or "footprint" >1000ppm Cu with RC intercepts such as 102m of >900ppm Cu. (Refer to ASX Releases dated 19 June 2017).1 And also: • To continue generating new high quality exploration projects.

• To provide additional working capital. No funds are expected to be required for exploration at the Kitgum Pader Base Metals Project in Northern Uganda as that project is currently being funded by Rio Tinto under a Farm-in and JV Agreement announced in May 2018. Under the terms of the agreement Rio Tinto can fund up to US$57M of exploration expenditure and make US$2m in cash payments to earn up to a 75% interest in the Project, in three stages over an 11-year period. 3. Summary of Key Details Key details in relation to the offer of New Shares under the SPP (Offer) are summarised below. Please carefully read the full terms and conditions of the Offer, as you will be bound by them. a) Offer to Eligible Shareholders only: The offer under the SPP to subscribe for New Shares is only open to Eligible Shareholders, being persons: - who were registered as holders of fully paid ordinary shares in Sipa (Shares) as at 5.00pm (WST) on 5 October 2018 (Record Date); and - whose registered address, as recorded in Sipa's register of members, is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders).

b) Optional, but not transferable: Participation in the SPP is optional, but the right of Eligible Shareholders to participate in the SPP is not transferable.

c) Issue price: Eligible Shareholders may subscribe for New Shares at an issue price to be determined at a 20% discount to the volume - weighted average market price of Shares, calculated over the last five days on which sales in the Shares are recorded before the day on which the issue is made. Sipa will announce the final issue price for the offer on the day on which the issue is made. The number of New Shares issued to an applicant will be determined by dividing the value of the New Shares applied for by the issue price. If this calculation produces a fractional number, the number of New Shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

d) Minimum/Maximum amounts and increments: If you are an Eligible Shareholder, you may apply to purchase a parcel of New Shares for a minimum price of $1,000 and up to a maximum of $15,000. Eligible Shareholders have the ability to subscribe for five different parcels of New Shares as set out in the table below. As the issue price will not be determined until the day before the issue of the New Shares, the number of New Shares for each parcel will be calculated by reference to the calculation referred to above. Fractional shares will not be issued and any fraction of a New Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of New Shares: Subscription amount A$1,000 (minimum) worth of New Shares A$3,000 worth of New Shares A$5,000 worth of New Shares A$10,000 worth of New Shares A$15,000 (maximum) worth of New Shares 1 The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results was previously reported in the ASX announcement dated 9 June 2017. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in those relevant market announcements. If you have two or more registered holdings of Shares, the total of all your applications must not exceed A$15,000. Sipa reserves the right to decline applications from multiple registered holdings if the total exceeds A$15,000, including where those registered holdings are in similar, but not identical names, are held directly or indirectly, or are held alone or with others. e) Cap, Scale back and oversubscriptions: The SPP is capped at A$1.5 million under the SPP and the SPP is underwritten to the Underwritten Amount. However, the Directors reserve the right to accept over-subscriptions or to scale back applications in their absolute discretion. The maximum number of New Shares which may be issued under the SPP as permitted by the ASX Listing Rules is 30% of the pre SPP offer issued capital, being 360,186,306 New Shares. In the event that Sipa elects to scale back applications, this will be done in the absolute discretion of the Directors. Should this occur, you may be allocated fewer New Shares than you applied for, and the difference will be refunded to you without interest. Any determination by the Directors in respect of any scaling back will be final. Subject to any scale back of applications and the terms on the Underwriting Agreement, the allocation of New Shares will be at the absolute discretion of the Directors from time to time - the Company reserves the right to issue fewer New Shares than an Eligible Shareholder applies for under the SPP, or no New Shares, in its absolute discretion or if the Company believes it is not permitted to issue the New Shares as a result of any law or ASX Listing Rule. 4. Underwriting The SPP is underwritten by the Underwriter to the Underwritten Amount under the Underwriting Agreement. In the event that Eligible Shareholders do not subscribe for New Shares under the SPP to the Underwritten Amount, then the resultant shortfall up to the Underwritten Amount will be placed by the Underwriter under the terms of the Underwriting Agreement. The Underwriting Agreement contains customary warranties, undertakings and termination events. The Underwriter has appointed sub-underwriters to take up New Shares pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement; they are not related parties of the Company, and subject to all applicable laws. The Company will pay the Underwriter a corporate advisory fee of $40,000 and an underwriting fee of 6% of the gross amount raised under the SPP. The SPP will raise a minimum of the Underwritten Amount, as any New Shares validly subscribed for by shareholders under the SPP will reduce the Underwriter's obligations. Shares taken up pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement will take up Sipa's capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7. See the announcement of 8 October 2018 concerning the potential placement by the Company. 5. Application procedure The SPP opens at 9.00am (WST) on 15 October 2018 and closes at 5.00pm (WST) on 2 November 2018. To apply for New Shares under the SPP, Eligible Shareholders may either: • Complete and return their enclosed Application Form in accordance with the details on the form, together with a cheque, bank draft or money order drawn on an Australian bank in Australian dollars so that they are received by no later than 5.00pm (WST) on 2 November 2018; or

• Pay directly via BPAY® on the internet or by telephone (for shareholders with an eligible Australian bank account only) so that the funds are received by no later than 5.00pm (WST) on 2 November 2018. Applicants should be aware that their own financial institution may implement earlier cut off times with regards to electronic payment, and should therefore take this into consideration when making payment. Full details of the SPP are set out in the enclosed Terms and Conditions and Application Form. 6. Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive Scheme Sipa has been successful in its application to participate in the Federal Government's Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI) scheme and has been allocated credits of up to $500,000 which can be distributed to Eligible Shareholders who participate in the SPP. 7. Additional Information You should be aware that the market price of Shares on ASX may rise and fall between the date of the Offer and the date that the New Shares are issued under the SPP. This means that the price you pay per New Share under this Offer may be either higher or lower than the price of shares in Sipa at the date of this Offer. The New Shares are a speculative investment and there can be no certainty that New Shares will trade at or above the Issue Price following completion of the Offer. The SPP does not take into account the individual investment objectives, financial situation, tax position or particular needs of each Eligible Shareholder. You should consider seeking independent financial and taxation advice before making a decision as to whether or not to accept the Offer. The SPP may be changed, suspended or terminated by the Company at any time. I encourage you to read and consider the enclosed Terms and Conditions relating to the SPP, as you will be bound by them if you apply for New Shares under the SPP. If you have any queries, please contact Tara Robson on +61 8 9388 1551. Yours sincerely Lynda Burnett Managing Director This document may not be released or distributed in the United States SIPA RESOURCES LIMITED SHARE PURCHASE PLAN TERMS AND CONDITIONS Sipa Resources Limited (ABN 26 009 448 980) (Sipa or the Company) would like to offer Eligible Shareholders (as defined in Section 3 below) the opportunity to participate in the Sipa Share Purchase Plan (SPP) and subscribe for new fully paid ordinary shares in Sipa (New Shares) on the terms and conditions set out below (Terms and Conditions). The SPP is capped at $1,500,000, however the Directors reserve the right to accept oversubscriptions, or to scale back applications in their absolute discretion. The SPP is, subject to the placement capacity of the Company under Listing Rules 7.1 and Listing Rule 7.1A, underwritten by Patersons Securities Limited (ABN 69 008 896 311)(AFSL 239052) (Underwriter) to the lower of $1,500,000 and the Company's placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A (Underwritten Amount), pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated 5 October 2018 (Underwriting Agreement). By accepting the offer to subscribe for New Shares under the SPP, you have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and the Company's constitution. 1. Class order 09/425 issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission The offer of New Shares under the SPP (Offer) has been structured to comply with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Class Order 09/425 (as may be amended from time to time) (ASIC Class Order 09/425) to enable the Company to issue fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) without a prospectus.

2. Key Dates of the SPP Event Date Record date for determining entitlement 5.00pm (WST) on 5 October 2018 (Record Date) Announcement 8 October 2018 SPP opens/ despatch 9.00am (WST) 15 October 2018 SPP closes 5.00pm (WST) on 2 November 2018 SPP shortfall notified 7 November 2018 Shortfall settlement date 12 November 2018 Issue of New Shares 13 November 2018 New Shares issued under the SPP expected to 15 November 2018 commence trading Dispatch of holding statements/refund advice (if 15 November 2018 applicable) No late applications will be accepted, however the above timetable is indicative only and the Directors reserve the right to vary these dates without notice.

3. Who is eligible to participate in the Offer? You are eligible to apply for Shares in the Offer if: • your registered address, as recorded in the Company's register of members, is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholder); and • you were registered as a holder of Shares as at 5.00pm (WST) on 5 October 2018 (Record Date). The Offer to each Eligible Shareholder is made on the same terms and conditions. The Offer is non-renounceable (ie. you may not transfer your right to subscribe for New Shares under the Offer to anyone else).

4. Foreign offer restrictions This document may not be released or distributed outside Australia and New Zealand. Attachments Original document

