SIPEF : Press release annual shareholders' meeting ( EN NL )

Press Release

Regulated information

Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

of 10 June 2020

Today the Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting were held at the registered office in Schoten.

As announced, these meetings took place behind closed doors following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The shareholders were able to exercise their rights by voting remotely before the meetings and by granting power of attorney to the secretary of the meeting, Johan Nelis.

Ordinary General Meeting

After a short presentation by the chairman of the meeting, François Van Hoydonck, on the figures of the past financial year 2019 and the development over the first five months of 2020, the meeting approved all the items on the agenda.

As usual, the resolutions concerned, in addition to the discharge of the directors and the statutory auditor, the approval of the annual accounts 2019. As the financial year closed with a consolidated loss and in line with SIPEF's dividend policy, the General Meeting decided not to pay out a dividend for 2019.

The meeting renewed the terms of office of Luc Bertrand and Jacques Delen for three years and one year respectively. The directorship of Petra Meekers as an independent director was renewed for four years.