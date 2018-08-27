Sipp Industries Announces Major Hemp Homebrewing Beer Kits Now Available for Sale

First-ever homebrewing hemp beer kits now available for purchase online

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC:SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in technology, manufacturing, and distribution of commercial and consumer products, announces the official launch of Major Hemp homebrewing beer kits, which are now available for sale at www.craftabrew.com .



Over the past few weeks, Sipp Industries has achieved significant progress with flagship brew Major Hemp Brown Ale in Colorado as well as Major Hemp HIPA, which will be launching this Fall in the Chicago market. The company has timed the launch of Major Hemp Beer kits to not only drive a new revenue stream, but also to generate increased awareness of these two novel Hemp Beer brands as each expands nationally.

President of wholly-owned subsidiary Major Hemp comments, “We are excited to launch our Hemp Beer kits, which will open up a brand new market for the company in the growing homebrewing segment. As Hemp Beer goes mainstream, our customers will have the unique opportunity to brew Major Hemp Beer in their very own kitchen.”

Sipp Industries is initially selling Major Hemp beer kits with their partner Craft-a-Brew at www.craftabrew.com . In addition, efforts to sell Major Hemp beer kits on Amazon.com are well underway with product availability slated for this quarter, positioning Major Hemp Beer as the only homebrewing Hemp Beer kits on the market.

Sipp Industries also expects business-to-business sales of Major Hemp Beer kits will present an exceptional opportunity to penetrate this market. According to the American Homebrewers Association, there are over 1.2 million people in the United States brewing their own beer, with 40% of them joining this growing wave in just the past four years.

In conjunction with online sales, the company is in discussions with several brick and mortar retailers, along with a midwestern vape and smoke wholesale distributor with over 1,000 National customers who has expressed strong interest in carrying Major Hemp beer kits.

Chief Executive Officer Syman Vong concludes, “We’re thrilled to officially launch our Major Hemp beer kits, which will greatly support our marketing efforts and sales of Major Hemp Brown Ale and Major Hemp HIPA. We have developed a unique product in a rapidly growing market that adds a synergistic benefit to our core business.”

About Sipp Industries, Inc.

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation that specializes in technology, manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Major Hemp, the Company provides hemp beer, high quality and competitively priced hemp-based products, bulk hemp, CBD supply, co-packing and private labeling services.

Website: http://www.sippindustries.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SippIndustries

Twitter: @SippIndustries

About Craft a Brew

Craft a Brew’s mission is to turn craft beer lovers into craft beer brewers with premium homebrew kits. The kits are designed to help first-timers and hobbyists alike make the best possible beer in their very own kitchens, right out of the box. Since 2010, Craft a Brew has been perfecting its easy-to-use kits, sourcing the freshest ingredients from the same suppliers of the American craft beer industry and proudly assembling each kit by hand, under one roof in Orlando, FL.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team.

Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management’s plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management’s control.

