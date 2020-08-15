Sirio S p A : Resignation of the director Gian Luigi Costanzo

COMUNICATO STAMPA/PRESS RELEASE

Ravenna, 14 August 2020 - Sirio S.p.A (AIM: SIO), a leading Italian company in the management of commercial catering in the hospital sector, announces that today Dr. Gian Luigi Costanzo - expression of Futura Invest SpA, the main minority shareholder - has resigned, after having concluded, during the first year of listing, an important path within the collegial administrative body of Sirio aimed at strengthening and to improve the organizational, administrative and accounting structure of the Company as well as to equip it with adequate internal control systems.

In accepting these resignations, the Chairman and the CEO, certain to interpret the feelings of all the other directors, extend their thanks to Dr. Costanzo for the important and substantial contribution he made, for the commitment made in favour of the Company during the year, with the wish to continue the collaboration, in other forms, with the same, in consideration of the role that Futura Invest will continue to have Sirio as its main minority shareholder.

Sirio was founded in 1993 in Ravenna as a professional operator in the commercial hospital catering sector, subsequently becoming its undisputed leader in Italy. Over the years, Sirio has expanded its areas of expertise, entering in 2006 commercial motorway catering, in 2012 in the fast food fast catering segment as franchisee of Burger King in Italy, in 2014 in the airport and finally, in 2018 in the City Center Business. As of December 31, 2019, Sirio is present in Italy with 90 points of sales, with a turnover of over € 72 million and over 800 employees.

