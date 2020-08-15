Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Sirio S.p.A    SIO   IT0005372385

SIRIO S.P.A

(SIO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirio S p A : Resignation of the director Gian Luigi Costanzo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 05:03am EDT

COMUNICATO STAMPA/PRESS RELEASE

RESIGNATION OF THE DIRECTOR GIAN LUIGI COSTANZO AT THE END OF A PATH TO IMPROVE THE

ORGANIZATIONAL, ADMINISTRATIVE AND ACCOUNTING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

TO WHICH IT HAS GIVEN AN IMPORTANT SUPPORT

FOLLOW-UP OF ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE COMPANY CONSIDERING THE ROLE AS MAJOR MINORITY

SHAREHOLDER OF FUTURA INVEST S.P.A.

Ravenna, 14 August 2020 - Sirio S.p.A (AIM: SIO), a leading Italian company in the management of commercial catering in the hospital sector, announces that today Dr. Gian Luigi Costanzo - expression of Futura Invest SpA, the main minority shareholder - has resigned, after having concluded, during the first year of listing, an important path within the collegial administrative body of Sirio aimed at strengthening and to improve the organizational, administrative and accounting structure of the Company as well as to equip it with adequate internal control systems.

In accepting these resignations, the Chairman and the CEO, certain to interpret the feelings of all the other directors, extend their thanks to Dr. Costanzo for the important and substantial contribution he made, for the commitment made in favour of the Company during the year, with the wish to continue the collaboration, in other forms, with the same, in consideration of the role that Futura Invest will continue to have Sirio as its main minority shareholder.

***

Sirio S.p.A.

Sirio was founded in 1993 in Ravenna as a professional operator in the commercial hospital catering sector, subsequently becoming its undisputed leader in Italy. Over the years, Sirio has expanded its areas of expertise, entering in 2006 commercial motorway catering, in 2012 in the fast food fast catering segment as franchisee of Burger King in Italy, in 2014 in the airport and finally, in 2018 in the City Center Business. As of December 31, 2019, Sirio is present in Italy with 90 points of sales, with a turnover of over € 72 million and over 800 employees.

For further information:

Nominated Adviser Alantra Capital Markets +39 02 63 67 16 01 Stefano Bellavita stefano.bellavita@alantra.com

Sirio Investor Relations

investor@siriospa.it

CDR Communication - Investor Relations

Silvia Di Rosa silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it| Andres Olivieri andres.olivieri@cdr-communication.it

Cell + 39 335 786 4209

Cell + 39 338 919 1746

Luca Gentili luca.gentili@cdr-communication.it

Cell + 39 348 292 0498

CDR Communication - Media Relations

Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it|Claudia Messina claudia.messina@cdr-communication.it

Cell + 39 329 2117752

Cell + 39 339 4920223

Disclaimer

Sirio S.p.A. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 09:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SIRIO S.P.A
05:43aSIRIO S P A : Dimissioni del consigliere di amministrazione Gian Luigi Costanzo
PU
05:03aSIRIO S P A : Resignation of the director Gian Luigi Costanzo
PU
07/31SIRIO S P A : An important and unpublished collaboration between Sirio and frenc..
PU
05/05SIRIO S P A : Bentley leads three race series after opening rounds
AQ
04/28SIRIO S P A : Bentley wins the opening round of the sro e-sport gt series
AQ
2019SIRIO : recognised at Presidential Export Awards 2018/19
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 71,8 M 85,0 M 85,0 M
Net income 2019 -3,44 M -4,07 M -4,07 M
Net Debt 2019 82,9 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 -11,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 20,2 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,5%
Chart SIRIO S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Sirio S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stefania Atzori Director & Managing Director
Luciano Giuseppe Lomonaco President & Director
Christian Vigelli Chief Financial Officer
Berton Gianni Director
Mario Resca Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIO S.P.A-47.77%24
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-10.86%92 682
COMPASS GROUP PLC-36.77%28 322
SODEXO-39.71%11 090
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-22.88%10 983
MINOR INTERNATIONAL-44.17%3 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group