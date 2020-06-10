Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.    SG   BMG8196D1011

SIRIUS INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE GROUP, LT

(SG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius International Insurance : Investor Financial Supplement Q1 2020

06/10/2020 | 04:08am EDT

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Investor Financial Supplement

March 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

This financial supplement is for informational purposes only. It should be read in conjunction with documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Table of Contents

Page

Basis of Presentation and Cautionary Statements

1

Key Performance Indicators

3

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

5

Consolidated Balance Sheets

6

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

7

Segment Information

Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income - Segment Results Format

8

Consolidated Underwriting Results by Segment

9

Segment Data - Quarterly

Global Reinsurance

10

Global A&H

11

U.S. Specialty

12

Runoff & Other

13

Gross Written Premiums by Segment

14

Net Earned Insurance and Reinsurance Premiums by Segment

15

Investment Information

Net Investment Income

16

Investment Holdings - Cost to Fair Value Reconciliation

17

Investment Holdings - Quarterly

Investment Type

18

Credit Quality and Maturity Profile

19

Impact of Foreign Currency Translation

20

Net Realized and Unrealized Investment Gains (Losses)

21

Other

Book Value Per Common Share, Adjusted Book Value Per Share and Adjusted Tangible Book Value Per Share

22

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

23

Return on Common Shareholders' Equity - Consecutive Quarters

24

Reserves for Unpaid Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses

25

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

26

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Basis of Presentation and Cautionary Statements

BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (the "Company") is a Bermuda exempted company whose principal businesses are conducted through its wholly-owned insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries and other affiliates (collectively with the Company, "Sirius Group", "we," "our" and "us"). Sirius Group provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance on a worldwide basis.

We have made rounding adjustments to reach some of the figures included in this financial supplement and, unless otherwise indicated, percentages presented in this financial supplement are approximate.

In presenting Sirius Group's results, management has included and discussed non-GAAP financial measures: Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders, Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share, Adjusted tangible book value, and Adjusted tangible book value per share. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which may be defined and calculated differently by other companies, better explain and enhance the understanding of the Company's results of operations. However, these measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (''GAAP''). Areconciliation of Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders, Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share, Adjusted tangible book value and Adjusted tangible book value per share to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This financial supplement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the ongoing strategic review and sales process and estimated ultimate COVID-19 losses. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," "seeks," "likely," and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Sirius Group and speak only as of the date of this document. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sirius Group's business, operations and its loss reserve estimates;
  • the uncertainty as to the estimate of ultimate industry loss claims;
  • the effect of judicial, legislative and regulatory actions to address and contain the impact of COVID-19;
  • the general economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which Sirius Group operates;
  • Sirius Group's exposure to unpredictable catastrophic and casualty events and unexpected accumulations of attritional losses;
  • increased competition from existing insurers and reinsurers and from alternative capital providers, such as insurance-linked funds and collateralized special purpose insurers;
  • decreased demand for Sirius Group's insurance or reinsurance products, consolidation and cyclical changes in the insurance and reinsurance industry;
  • the inherent uncertainty of estimating loss and loss adjustment expenses reserves, including asbestos and environmental reserves, and the possibility that such reserves may be inadequate to cover Sirius Group's ultimate liability for losses;
  • a decline in or withdrawal of Sirius Group's operating subsidiaries' ratings with rating agencies;
  • the exposure of Sirius Group's investments to interest rate, credit, equity risks and market volatility, which may limit Sirius Group's net income and may affect the adequacy of its capital and liquidity;

1

  • losses related to cyber-attacks on Sirius Group's information technology systems;
  • the impact of various risks associated with transacting business in foreign countries, including foreign currency exchange-rate risk and political risks on investments in, and revenues from, Sirius Group's operations outside the U.S.;
  • the possibility that Sirius Group may become subject to additional onerous governmental or regulatory requirements or fail to comply with applicable regulatory and solvency requirements;
  • Sirius Group's significant deferred tax assets may become materially impaired as a result of insufficient taxable income or a reduction in applicable corporate tax rates or other change in applicable tax law;
  • a decrease in the fair value of Global A&H and/or Sirius Group's intangible assets may result in future impairments;
  • the limited liquidity and trading of the Company's securities;
  • CMIG International Holding Pte. Ltd.'s status as a majority shareholder, including its affiliates' liquidity issues, and actions taken by CMIG International Holding Pte. Ltd. or any other parties in interest in connection with such liquidity issues including ownership changes;
  • Sirius Group's status as a publicly traded company, foreign private issuer and controlled company;
  • the consequences of the written resolution of Sirius Group's majority shareholder which may prohibit the Board of Sirius Group from issuing any form of equity without shareholder approval;
  • the impact of lawsuits initiated by minority shareholders, including lawsuits claiming that they are being unfairly oppressed by Sirius Group's majority shareholder or lawsuits claiming a right of redemption of the Series B preference shares; and
  • otherrisksidentifiedinSiriusGroup'sAnnualReportonForm10-KfortheyearendedDecember31,2019andotherfilingswiththeU.S.SecuritiesandExchangeCommission.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions made by the management of Sirius Group prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events or other circumstances after the date of this financial supplement.

2

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Key Performance Indicators

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share information)

Three months ended March 31,

Key Underwriting Metrics:

2020

2019

Underwriting (loss) income (1)

Combined ratio (2)

($105.1)

$29.4

124.2 %

90.6%

Key Investment Return Metrics:

Net investment income

$13.5

$20.1

Total return on investments:

U.S. dollars

(2.6)%

1.9%

Local currencies

(1.8)%

2.0%

Selected Financial Data:

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

($98.1)

$95.3

Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders (3)

($100.3)

$18.9

Return on equity (4)

(6.0)%

5.6%

Book value per common share

$12.78

$15.38

Change in book value per common share

(10.2)%

3.9%

  1. Underwriting (loss) income is calculated as net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums less loss and loss adjustment expenses, insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses.
  2. The combined ratio is calculated by combining the loss ratio, the acquisition expense ratio, and the other underwriting expense ratio.
  3. Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the accompanying Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for an explanation and calculation of Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders.
  4. Return on equity is calculated by dividing Net (loss) income attributable to Sirius Group's common shareholders for the period by beginning common shareholders' equity.

3

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income

For the three months and three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended March 31,

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

2020

2019

Revenues

Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums

$434.7

$311.9

Net investment income

13.5

20.1

Net realized investment gains

20.3

9.0

Net unrealized investment (losses) gains

(43.8)

74.0

Net foreign exchange gains

18.5

5.1

Other revenue

4.3

19.6

Total revenues

447.5

439.7

Expenses

Loss and loss adjustment expenses

427.1

183.9

Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses

74.7

63.3

Other underwriting expenses

38.0

35.3

General and administrative expenses

32.1

24.4

Intangible asset amortization expenses

3.9

3.9

Interest expense on debt

7.8

7.6

Total expenses

583.6

318.4

Pre-tax (loss) income

(136.1)

121.3

Income tax benefit (expense)

14.8

(17.2)

Net (loss) income

(121.3)

104.1

Less: Income attributable to non-controlling interests

(0.2)

(0.4)

Net (loss) income attributable to Sirius Group

(121.5)

103.7

Less: Change in carrying value of Series B preference shares

23.4

(8.4)

Net (loss) income attributable to Sirius Group's common shareholders

($98.1)

$95.3

4

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended March 31,

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

2020

2019

Comprehensive (loss) income

Net (loss) income

($121.3)

$104.1

Other comprehensive (loss)

Change in foreign currency translation, net of tax

(63.4)

(27.8)

Total other comprehensive (loss)

(63.4)

(27.8)

Comprehensive (loss) income

(184.7)

76.3

Income attributable to non-controlling interests

(0.2)

(0.4)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Sirius Group

($184.9)

$75.9

5

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Assets

Fixed maturity investments, trading at fair value

$1,732.1

$1,681.0

$1,771.4

$1,815.7

$1,846.4

Short-term investments, at fair value

1,041.8

1,085.2

989.3

882.9

833.6

Equity securities, trading at fair value

366.6

405.2

384.3

387.8

394.4

Other long-term investments, at fair value

355.5

346.8

368.4

379.9

389.7

Cash

140.5

136.3

145.8

116.8

116.0

Restricted cash

15.3

14.3

14.0

13.7

13.0

Total investments and cash

3,651.8

3,668.8

3,673.2

3,596.8

3,593.1

Accrued investment income

10.9

11.2

11.5

13.3

12.7

Insurance and reinsurance premiums receivable

964.2

730.1

842.6

861.3

818.7

Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses

444.2

410.3

392.9

357.4

349.3

Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses

85.7

73.9

55.2

69.8

50.5

Funds held by ceding companies

260.5

293.9

236.8

237.6

202.8

Ceded unearned insurance and reinsurance premiums

245.5

162.0

173.8

188.1

200.5

Deferred acquisition costs

168.2

148.2

155.2

158.8

152.6

Deferred tax asset

171.0

166.7

162.8

174.4

171.6

Accounts receivable on unsettled investment sales

35.2

6.7

12.9

2.0

1.7

Goodwill

400.8

400.8

400.4

400.6

400.7

Intangible assets

175.9

179.8

183.8

187.7

191.7

Other assets

143.7

161.4

164.0

171.4

161.1

Total assets

$6,757.6

$6,413.8

$6,465.1

$6,419.2

$6,307.0

Liabilities

Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

$2,519.6

$2,331.5

$2,186.4

$2,023.3

$1,976.3

Unearned insurance and reinsurance premiums

979.2

708.0

807.7

879.5

860.5

Ceded reinsurance payable

332.8

244.7

250.4

256.9

231.3

Funds held under reinsurance treaties

148.0

169.1

135.9

126.6

123.4

Deferred tax liability

183.5

205.9

208.6

229.7

230.6

Debt

664.8

685.2

670.3

685.9

686.1

Accounts payable on unsettled investment purchases

53.0

2.3

34.7

2.6

9.9

Other liabilities

200.4

201.3

189.1

186.3

173.1

Total liabilities

5,081.3

4,548.0

4,483.1

4,390.8

4,291.2

Mezzanine equity

Series B preference shares

199.6

223.0

236.0

241.3

240.6

Common shareholders' equity

Common shares

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

Additional paid-in surplus

1,100.1

1,098.2

1,097.0

1,093.5

1,090.2

Retained earnings

673.7

778.5

915.8

918.5

911.8

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(300.9)

(237.5)

(271.4)

(229.1)

(230.2)

Total common shareholders' equity

1,474.1

1,640.4

1,742.6

1,784.1

1,773.0

Non-controlling interests

2.6

2.4

3.4

3.0

2.2

Total equity

1,476.7

1,642.8

1,746.0

1,787.1

1,775.2

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and equity

$6,757.6

$6,413.8

$6,465.1

$6,419.2

$6,307.0

6

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

Year to date for the period ended,

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Common shares

Balance at beginning of period

$1.2

$1.2

$1.2

$1.2

$1.2

Balance at end of period

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

Additional paid-in surplus

Balance at beginning of period

1,098.2

1,089.1

1,089.1

1,089.1

1,089.1

Share compensation expense

1.9

9.1

7.9

4.5

1.2

Other, net

-

-

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

Balance at end of period

1,100.1

1,098.2

1,097.0

1,093.5

1,090.2

Retained earnings

Balance at beginning of period

778.5

816.6

816.6

816.6

816.6

Cumulative effect of an accounting change

(6.8)

-

-

-

-

Balance at beginning of period, as adjusted

771.7

816.6

816.6

816.6

816.6

Net income (loss)

(121.3)

(45.6)

104.7

112.3

104.1

Income attributable to non-controlling interest

(0.2)

(1.7)

(1.6)

(1.2)

(0.4)

Change in carrying value of Series B preference shares

23.4

9.2

(3.9)

(9.2)

(8.4)

Other, net

0.1

-

-

-

(0.1)

Balance at end of period

673.7

778.5

915.8

918.5

911.8

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(202.4)

(202.4)

(202.4)

Balance at beginning of period

(237.5)

(202.4)

Accumulated net foreign currency translation (losses)

Balance at beginning of period

(237.5)

(202.4)

(202.4)

(202.4)

(202.4)

Net change in foreign currency translation

(63.4)

(35.1)

(69.0)

(26.7)

(27.8)

Balance at end of period

(300.9)

(237.5)

(271.4)

(229.1)

(230.2)

Balance at the end of period

(300.9)

(237.5)

(271.4)

(229.1)

(230.2)

Total common shareholders' equity

1,474.1

1,640.4

1,742.6

1,784.1

1,773.0

Non-controlling interests

2.6

2.4

3.4

3.0

2.2

Total equity

$1,476.7

$1,642.8

$1,746.0

$1,787.1

$1,775.2

7

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income - Segment Results Format

For the Three and Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended March 31,

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

2020

2019

Underwriting Results:

Gross written premiums

$

817.6

$

622.3

Net written premiums

$

629.9

$

484.8

Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums

$

434.7

$

311.9

Loss and allocated loss adjustment expenses ("LAE")

(414.1)

(174.5)

Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses

(74.7)

(63.3)

Technical (loss) profit

(54.1)

74.1

Unallocated LAE

(13.0)

(9.4)

Other underwriting expenses

(38.0)

(35.3)

Underwriting (loss) income

(105.1)

29.4

Service fee revenue

24.9

25.3

General and administrative expenses, MGU + Runoff & Other

(15.7)

(17.0)

Underwriting (loss) income, including net service fee income

(95.9)

37.7

Net investment income

13.5

20.1

Net realized investment gains

20.3

9.0

Net unrealized investment (losses) gains

(43.8)

74.0

Net foreign exchange gains (losses)

18.5

5.1

Other revenue

(20.6)

(5.7)

General and administrative expenses

(16.4)

(7.4)

Intangible asset amortization expenses

(3.9)

(3.9)

Interest expense on debt

(7.8)

(7.6)

Pre-tax (loss) income

(136.1)

121.3

Income tax benefit (expense)

14.8

(17.2)

Net (loss) income

(121.3)

104.1

Less: Income attributable to non-controlling interests

(0.2)

(0.4)

Net (loss) income attributable to Sirius Group

(121.5)

103.7

Less: Change in carrying value of Series B preference shares

23.4

(8.4)

Net (loss) income attributable to Sirius Group's common shareholders

$

(98.1)

$

95.3

8

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Consolidated Underwriting Results by Segment

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

Global

Runoff &

Corporate

Reinsurance

Global A&H

U.S. Specialty

Other

Elimination

Total

Gross written premiums

$465.3

$262.1

$20.8

$69.4

$-

$817.6

Net written premiums

$345.4

$200.7

$15.2

$68.6

$-

$629.9

Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums

$235.0

$117.9

$12.8

$69.0

$-

$434.7

Loss and allocated LAE

(257.2)

(80.3)

(7.7)

(68.9)

-

(414.1)

Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses

(50.9)

(30.8)

(3.0)

(0.4)

10.4

(74.7)

Technical (loss) profit

(73.1)

6.8

2.1

(0.3)

10.4

(54.1)

Unallocated LAE

(5.0)

(1.7)

(0.1)

(0.8)

(5.4)

(13.0)

Other underwriting expenses

(21.3)

(5.6)

(5.2)

(0.9)

(5.0)

(38.0)

Underwriting (loss) income

(99.4)

(0.5)

(3.2)

(2.0)

0.0

(105.1)

Service fee revenue

-

35.9

-

-

(11.0)

24.9

Managing general underwriter unallocated LAE

-

(6.0)

-

-

6.0

-

Managing general underwriter other underwriting expenses

-

(5.0)

-

-

5.0

-

General and administrative expenses, MGU + Runoff & Other

-

(14.2)

-

(1.5)

-

(15.7)

Underwriting (loss) income, including net service fee income

($99.4)

$10.2

($3.2)

($3.5)

$-

($95.9)

Underwriting ratios (1) (2)

Loss ratio

111.6%

69.6%

60.9%

NM

NM

98.3%

Acquisition expense ratio

21.7%

26.1%

23.4%

NM

NM

17.2%

Other underwriting expense ratio

9.1%

4.7%

40.6%

NM

NM

8.7%

Combined ratio

142.4%

100.4%

124.9%

NM

NM

124.2%

  1. Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums.
  2. Ratios considered not meaningful ("NM") to Runoff & Other and Corporate Eliminations.

9

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Segment Data - Quarterly

Global Reinsurance

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Gross written premiums

$465.3

$230.4

$256.3

$317.1

$435.0

Net written premiums

345.4

182.7

202.6

266.7

335.9

Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums

235.0

261.1

249.5

244.9

211.3

Loss and allocated LAE

(257.2)

(272.6)

(261.7)

(188.5)

(107.8)

Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses

(50.9)

(49.8)

(54.3)

(50.0)

(45.6)

Technical (loss) profit

(73.1)

(61.3)

(66.5)

6.4

57.9

Unallocated LAE

(5.0)

(3.2)

(8.4)

(4.7)

(4.0)

Other underwriting expenses

(21.3)

(20.5)

(20.8)

(21.6)

(21.6)

Underwriting (loss) income

($99.4)

($85.0)

($95.7)

($19.9)

$32.3

Underwriting ratios (1)

Loss ratio

111.6%

105.6%

108.3%

78.9%

52.9%

Acquisition expense ratio

21.7%

19.1%

21.8%

20.4%

21.6%

Other underwriting expense ratio

9.1%

7.9%

8.3%

8.8%

10.2%

Combined ratio

142.4%

132.6%

138.4%

108.1%

84.7%

(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums.

10

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Segment Data - Quarterly

Global A&H

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Gross written premiums

$262.1

$133.9

$137.4

$152.8

$169.3

Net written premiums

200.7

98.0

104.6

120.6

134.9

Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums

117.9

113.3

115.1

118.8

96.1

Loss and allocated LAE

(80.3)

(72.7)

(63.6)

(71.8)

(63.2)

Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses

(30.8)

(30.7)

(32.5)

(36.0)

(26.6)

Technical profit

6.8

9.9

19.0

11.0

6.3

Unallocated LAE

(1.7)

(1.9)

(2.0)

(2.0)

(1.5)

Other underwriting expenses

(5.6)

(4.9)

(6.8)

(5.9)

(6.1)

Underwriting (loss) income

(0.5)

3.1

10.2

3.1

(1.3)

Service fee revenue

35.9

26.6

31.0

30.3

36.3

MGU unallocated LAE

(6.0)

(3.6)

(4.3)

(5.3)

(4.1)

MGU other underwriting expenses

(5.0)

(2.3)

(3.7)

(4.8)

(2.7)

MGU General and administrative expenses

(14.2)

(20.6)

(15.1)

(15.0)

(16.2)

Underwriting income, including net service fee income

$10.2

$3.2

$18.1

$8.3

$12.0

Underwriting ratios (1)

Loss ratio

69.6%

65.8%

57.0%

62.1%

67.3%

Acquisition expense ratio

26.1%

27.1%

28.2%

30.3%

27.7%

Other underwriting expense ratio

4.7%

4.3%

5.9%

5.0%

6.3%

Combined ratio

100.4%

97.2%

91.1%

97.4%

101.3%

(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums.

11

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Segment Data - Quarterly

U.S. Specialty

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Gross written premiums

$20.8

$15.8

$17.9

$16.0

$16.6

Net written premiums

15.2

12.1

14.3

14.1

13.6

Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums

12.8

9.4

9.1

6.7

4.1

Loss and allocated LAE

(7.7)

(9.0)

(8.2)

(4.1)

(2.4)

Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses

(3.0)

(1.9)

(2.0)

(1.8)

(0.7)

Technical profit (loss)

2.1

(1.5)

(1.1)

0.8

1.0

Unallocated LAE

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.1)

-

Other underwriting expenses

(5.2)

(3.0)

(2.7)

(2.1)

(2.8)

Underwriting (loss)

($3.2)

($4.7)

($3.9)

($1.4)

($1.8)

Underwriting ratios (1)

Loss ratio

60.9%

97.9%

91.2%

62.7%

58.5%

Acquisition expense ratio

23.4%

20.2%

22.0%

26.9%

17.1%

Other underwriting expense ratio

40.6%

31.9%

29.7%

31.3%

68.3%

Combined ratio

124.9%

150.0%

142.9%

120.9%

143.9%

(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums.

12

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Segment Data - Quarterly

Runoff & Other

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Gross written premiums

$69.4

($0.5)

$2.1

$1.2

$1.4

Net written premiums

68.6

1.0

0.8

0.3

0.4

Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums

69.0

1.0

0.5

0.3

0.4

Loss and allocated LAE

(68.9)

2.6

(0.9)

(2.4)

(1.1)

Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses

(0.4)

(0.3)

(0.1)

(1.8)

(0.7)

Technical (loss) profit

(0.3)

3.3

(0.5)

(3.9)

(1.4)

Unallocated LAE

(0.8)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.2)

(0.5)

Other underwriting expenses

(0.9)

(1.3)

(1.4)

(1.1)

(2.1)

Underwriting (loss) income

(2.0)

1.9

(2.1)

(5.2)

(4.0)

General and administrative expenses

(1.5)

(0.7)

(1.2)

(1.0)

(0.8)

Underwriting (loss) income

($3.5)

$1.2

($3.3)

($6.2)

($4.8)

13

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Gross Written Premiums by Segment

Three months ended

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Global Reinsurance

Property Catastrophe Excess Reinsurance

$169.7

$15.5

$42.3

$78.8

$165.3

Other Property

155.3

105.8

103.6

115.0

153.3

Casualty Reinsurance

64.8

44.3

63.5

45.4

50.7

Aviation & Space

23.8

40.3

20.4

17.1

17.3

Trade Credit

18.3

12.2

11.5

10.3

19.7

Marine & Energy

18.3

4.5

6.1

6.5

14.4

Agriculture Reinsurance

11.3

6.8

8.0

42.6

12.6

Contingency

3.8

1.0

0.9

1.4

1.7

Total

465.3

230.4

256.3

317.1

435.0

Global A&H

262.1

133.9

137.4

152.8

169.3

U.S. Specialty

Workers' Compensation

14.8

5.3

10.6

10.7

11.1

Environmental

5.1

7.4

4.8

3.9

4.4

Surety

0.9

3.1

2.5

1.4

1.1

Total

20.8

15.8

17.9

16.0

16.6

Runoff & Other

69.4

(0.5)

2.1

1.2

1.4

Total

$817.6

$379.6

$413.7

$487.1

$622.3

14

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Net Earned Insurance and Reinsurance Premiums by Segment

Three months ended

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Global Property

Other Property

$86.9

$90.1

$86.8

$90.5

$90.6

Casualty Reinsurance

54.3

48.7

50.8

45.5

36.0

Property Catastrophe Excess Reinsurance

47.4

65.6

49.4

51.9

44.1

Aviation & Space

19.3

20.3

18.0

14.3

14.6

Trade Credit

12.7

12.6

12.7

11.2

10.8

Marine & Energy

7.0

5.9

6.6

7.7

8.5

Agriculture Reinsurance

4.6

16.5

23.8

22.1

5.2

Contingency

2.8

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.6

Total

235.0

261.1

249.5

244.5

211.4

Global A&H

117.9

113.3

115.1

118.8

96.1

U.S. Specialty

Workers' Compensation

9.8

6.8

6.8

4.7

2.4

Surety

1.6

1.4

1.3

1.6

1.0

Environmental

1.4

1.2

1.0

0.8

0.6

Total

12.8

9.4

9.1

7.1

4.0

Runoff & Other

69.0

1.0

0.5

0.3

0.4

Total

$434.7

$384.8

$374.2

$370.7

$311.9

15

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Net Investment Income

Three months ended

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Fixed maturity investments

$10.3

$12.1

$12.8

$13.1

$14.1

Short-term investments

3.3

3.8

4.1

4.8

3.1

Equity securities

2.6

2.7

2.7

7.1

2.7

Other long-term investments

0.2

1.9

5.2

3.2

3.9

Total investment income

16.4

20.5

24.8

28.2

23.8

Investment expenses

(2.9)

(3.1)

(2.0)

(3.8)

(3.7)

Net investment income

$13.5

$17.4

$22.8

$24.4

$20.1

16

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Investment Holdings - Cost to Fair Value Reconciliation

March 31, 2020

Gross

Gross

Net foreign

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

Cost or

unrealized

unrealized

currency

amortized cost

gains

losses

gains

Fair value

Percentage

Fixed Maturity Investments

($5.0)

Corporate debt securities

$424.5

$2.8

$22.0

$444.3

12.7

%

Asset-backed securities

551.9

1.9

(30.1)

0.7

524.4

15.0

%

Residential mortgage-backed securities

443.5

23.1

(1.2)

6.5

471.9

13.5

%

U.S. government and government agency

119.9

6.8

(0.1)

1.6

128.2

3.7 %

Commercial mortgage-backed securities

97.4

1.6

(5.0)

0.3

94.3

2.7

%

Non-U.S. government and government agency

60.4

0.4

(0.4)

0.4

60.8

1.7 %

Preferred stocks

5.8

0.9

(0.2)

-

6.5

0.2

%

U.S. States, municipalities and political subdivision

1.6

-

-

0.1

1.7

0.0

%

Total fixed maturity investments

1,705.0

37.5

(42.0)

31.6

1,732.1

49.5%

Equity securities

(26.2)

Investment grade fixed income mutual funds

207.9

0.0

10.4

192.1

5.5 %

Common stocks

211.2

37.4

(71.9)

7.7

184.4

5.3 %

Other (1)

(9.6)

0.0

(0.3)

-

(9.9)

(0.3)%

Total equity securities

409.5

37.4

(98.4)

18.1

366.6

10.5%

Total fixed maturity and equity securities

2,114.5

74.9

(140.4)

49.7

2,098.7

60.0%

Other long-term investments

(24.9)

Hedge funds and private equity funds

263.8

30.8

9.9

279.6

8.0

%

Limited liability companies and private equity securities

59.4

19.5

(6.8)

3.8

75.9

2.2

%

Total other long-term investments

323.2

50.3

(31.7)

13.7

355.5

10.2%

Short-term investments

1,032.7

1.2

(0.1)

8.0

1,041.8

29.8

%

Total investments

$3,470.4

$126.4

($172.2)

$71.4

$3,496.0

100.0%

(1)Sirius Group engaged in short selling of certain equity securities for which settlement was pending as of March 31, 2020.

17

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Investment Holdings - Quarterly

Investment Type

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Fair Value %

Fair Value %

Fair Value %

Fair Value %

Fair Value %

Cash and investment holdings

Fixed maturity investments

Corporate debt securities

12.2%

12.9%

14.9%

16.8%

17.4%

Asset-backed securities

14.4%

13.3%

13.8%

14.2%

13.3%

Residential mortgage-backed securities

12.9%

12.0%

10.7%

11.1%

11.9%

U.S. government and government agency

3.5%

3.0%

4.4%

4.4%

4.3%

Commercial mortgage-backed securities

2.6%

2.4%

2.8%

3.0%

3.2%

Non-U.S. government and government agency

1.7%

1.7%

1.0%

0.8%

1.1%

Preferred stocks

0.2%

0.4%

0.5%

0.1%

0.1%

U.S. States, municipalities and political subdivision

0.0%

0.1%

0.1%

0.1%

0.1%

Total fixed maturity investments

47.5%

45.8%

48.2%

50.5%

51.4%

Equity securities

Investment grade fixed income mutual funds

5.3%

4.8%

4.2%

4.2%

4.5%

Common stocks

5.0%

6.1%

6.3%

6.5%

6.4%

Other

-0.3%

0.1%

-

0.1%

0.1%

Total equity securities

10.0%

11.0%

10.5%

10.8%

11.0%

Total fixed maturity and equity securities

57.5%

56.8%

58.7%

61.3%

62.4%

Other long-term investments

Hedge funds and private equity funds

7.7%

7.4%

7.8%

8.1%

8.4%

Limited liability companies and private equity securities

2.1%

2.1%

2.2%

2.4%

2.4%

Total other long-term investments

9.8%

9.5%

10.0%

10.5%

10.8%

Short-term investments

28.5%

29.6%

26.9%

24.6%

23.2%

Total investments

95.8%

95.9%

95.6%

96.4%

96.4%

Cash and restricted cash

4.2%

4.1%

4.4%

3.6%

3.6%

Total cash and invested assets

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

18

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Investment Holdings - Quarterly

Credit Quality and Maturity Profile

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Credit Quality of Fixed Maturities

Fair Value %

Fair Value %

Fair Value %

Fair Value %

Fair Value %

AAA

34.0%

33.3%

32.4%

32.9%

31.1%

AA

45.4%

43.1%

41.8%

41.1%

43.3%

A

12.0%

13.0%

14.6%

15.3%

13.8%

BBB

5.1%

5.7%

6.8%

7.4%

8.4%

Other

3.5%

4.9%

4.4%

3.3%

3.4%

Total fixed maturity investments

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Maturity Profile of Fixed Maturities

Due in one year or less

6.5%

5.3%

9.2%

11.2%

13.6%

Due after one year through five years

25.8%

29.2%

29.0%

29.7%

30.7%

Due after five years through ten years

2.7%

2.7%

2.4%

2.9%

0.6%

Due after ten years

1.6%

1.5%

1.8%

0.0%

0.0%

Mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities

63.0%

60.3%

56.6%

56.1%

55.0%

Preferred stocks

0.4%

1.0%

1.0%

0.1%

0.1%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

19

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Impact of Foreign Currency Translation

Three months ended

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

Net realized investment gains - foreign currency(1)

Net unrealized investment gains (losses) - foreign currency(2)

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) - foreign currency

Net foreign exchange gains (losses) - foreign currency translation gains (losses)(3)

Net foreign exchange gains (losses) - currency swaps(3)

Net foreign exchange gains (losses) - currency forwards(3)

Income tax (expense) benefit

Total foreign currency remeasurement gains (losses) recognized through net (loss) income, after tax

Change in foreign currency translation on investments recognized through other comprehensive (loss) income, after tax

Change in foreign currency translation on non- investment net liabilities recognized through other comprehensive (loss) income, after tax

Total foreign currency translation (losses) gains recognized through other comprehensive (loss) income, after tax

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

$11.1

$15.9

$14.0

$9.6

$10.9

52.7

(57.4)

33.9

(7.2)

25.0

63.8

(41.5)

47.9

2.4

35.9

12.0

(0.1)

9.0

0.9

4.1

6.0

(1.9)

3.7

1.4

1.0

0.5

0.4

(7.8)

(3.0)

-

(1.4)

0.8

(0.8)

1.1

(0.2)

80.9

(42.3)

52.0

2.8

40.8

(94.6)

66.0

(67.8)

(0.1)

(41.7)

31.2

(32.1)

25.5

1.2

13.9

(63.4)

33.9

(42.3)

1.1

(27.8)

Total foreign currency gains (losses)

recognized in comprehensive (loss) income,

$17.5

($8.4)

$9.7

$3.9

$13.0

after tax

  1. Component of Net realized investment gains on the Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income
  2. Component of Net unrealized investment (losses) gains on the Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income
  3. Component of Net foreign exchange gains on the Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income

20

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Net Realized and Unrealized Investment (Losses) Gains

Three months ended

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Gross realized gains

$42.0

$36.2

$22.1

$26.9

$14.1

Gross realized (losses)

(21.7)

(19.4)

(6.8)

(11.3)

(5.1)

Net realized gains (losses) on investments(1)

20.3

16.8

15.3

15.6

9.0

Net unrealized (losses) gains on investments(2)

(43.8)

(62.8)

53.9

15.5

74.0

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

($23.5)

($46.0)

$69.2

$31.1

$83.0

  1. Includes $11.1 million, $15.9 million, $14.0 million, $9.6 million and $10.9 million of realized gains due to foreign currency for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
  2. Includes $52.7 million, $(57.4) million, $33.9 million, $(7.2) million and $25.0 million of unrealized gains (losses) due to foreign currency for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

21

(A)/(D)
(1) (B)/(E)

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Book Value Per Common Share, Adjusted Book Value Per Share and Adjusted Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars except share amounts)

Total common shareholders' equity (A) Series B preference shares

Earned portion of future proceeds from stock option awards

Adjusted book value (1) numerator (B)

Goodwill

Intangible Assets

Net deferred tax liability on intangible assets

Adjusted tangible book value (1) numerator (C)

Denominator:

Common shares outstanding (D) Series B preference shares outstanding

Earned share-based compensation awards, excluding stock options Earned portion of Stock option awards issued

Adjusted shares outstanding (E)

Book value per common share

Adjusted book value per share

Adjusted tangible book value per share (1) (C)/(E)

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

$1,474.1

$1,640.4

$1,742.6

$1,784.1

$1,773.0

$1,704.5

199.6

223.0

236.0

241.3

240.6

232.2

6.3

4.9

3.4

1.9

0.5

-

$1,680.0

$1,868.3

$1,982.0

$2,027.3

$2,014.1

$1,936.7

(400.8)

(400.8)

(400.4)

(400.6)

(400.7)

(400.6)

(175.9)

(179.8)

(183.8)

(187.7)

(191.6)

(195.6)

21.2

22.8

24.0

25.0

26.0

26.3

$1,124.5

$1,310.5

$1,421.8

$1,464.0

$1,447.8

$1,366.8

115,299,341

115,299,341

115,299,342

115,296,918

115,262,303

115,151,251

11,901,670

11,901,670

11,901,670

11,901,670

11,901,670

11,901,670

785,297

629,716

648,551

374,912

95,541

-

496,508

381,929

267,350

152,772

38,193

-

128,482,816

128,212,656

128,116,913

127,726,272

127,297,707

127,052,921

$12.78

$14.23

$15.11

$15.47

$15.38

$14.80

$13.08

$14.57

$15.47

$15.87

$15.82

$15.24

$8.75

$10.22

$11.10

$11.46

$11.37

$10.76

  1. Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share and Adjusted tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See the accompanying Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for an explanation and calculation of Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share, Adjusted tangible book value and Adjusted tangible book value per share. Outstanding warrants are excluded as they are anti-dilutive as of the respective reporting dates.

22

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three months ended,

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars except for share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Numerator:

Net (loss) income

($121.3)

$104.1

Less: Income attributable to non-controlling interests

(0.2)

(0.4)

Adjustment of Series B preference carrying value

23.4

(8.4)

Net (loss) income available for dividends out of undistributed earnings

(98.1)

95.3

Less: Earnings attributable to Series B preference shares

-

(8.9)

Net (loss) income available to Sirius Group's common shareholders

(98.1)

86.4

Adjustment of Series B preference carrying value

(23.4)

8.4

Net (loss) income available to Sirius Group's common shareholders on a fully diluted basis

($121.5)

$94.8

Denominator:

Weighted average shares outstanding for basic earnings per share

115,262,302

115,182,331

Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted earnings per share

127,163,972

127,335,314

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

($0.85)

$0.75

Diluted earnings per share

($0.96)

$0.74

23

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Return on Common Shareholders' Equity - Consecutive Quarters

Three months ended

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Beginning common shareholders' equity

$1,640.4

$1,742.6

$1,784.1

$1,773.0

$1,704.5

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

($98.1)

($137.3)

($2.7)

$6.6

$95.3

Return on beginning common shareholders' equity

-6.0%

-7.9%

-0.2%

0.4%

5.6%

24

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Reserves for Unpaid Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses

Three months ended

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

Gross beginning balance

Less: beginning reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses Net loss and LAE reserve balance

Losses and LAE incurred relating to: Current year losses

Prior years losses

Total net incurred losses and LAE

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

$2,331.5

$2,016.7

(410.3)

(350.2)

1,921.2

1,666.5

422.9167.3

4.216.6

427.1183.9

Foreign currency translation adjustment to net loss and LAE reserves

(21.8)

(3.4)

Loss and LAE paid relating to:

Current year losses

43.1

36.2

Prior years losses

208.0

183.8

Total loss and LAE payments

251.1

220.0

Net ending balance

2,075.4

1,627.0

Plus ending reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses

444.2

349.3

Gross ending balance

$2,519.6

$1,976.3

25

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

The Company uses Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders as a measure to evaluate the underlying fundamentals of its operations and believes it to be a useful measure of its core performance. Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders as used herein differs from net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders, which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, by the exclusion of net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, net foreign exchange gains (losses) and the associated income tax expense or benefit. The Company's management believes that Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders is useful to investors because it is more reflective of the Company's core business, as it removes the variability arising from fluctuations in the Company's fixed maturity investment portfolio, equity investments trading, investments-related derivatives, and net foreign exchange gains (losses) and the associated income tax expense or benefit of those fluctuations. The following is a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders:

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

Adjustment for net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains)

Adjustment for income tax (benefit) expense(1)

Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

($98.1)

$95.3

23.5

(83.0)

(18.5)

(5.1)

(7.2)

11.7

($100.3)

$18.9

  1. Adjustment for income tax (benefit) expense represents the income tax (benefit) expense associated with the adjustment for net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments and the income tax (benefit) expense associated with the adjustment for net foreign exchange gains. The income tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions, after consideration of other relevant factors.

26

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share, Adjusted tangible book value, and Adjusted tangible book value per share

Adjusted book value,Adjusted book value per share,Adjusted tangible book value, andAdjusted tangible book value per share are non-GAAPfinancial measures. Adjusted book value and Adjusted book value per share are used to show the Company's total worth on a per-share basis and are useful to management and investors in analyzing the intrinsic value of the Company. Adjusted tangible book value andAdjusted tangible book value per share are useful to investors because they measure the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding the impact of goodwill, intangible assets, and net deferred liability on intangible assets.

Adjusted shares outstanding is derived by summing Common shares outstanding, Series B preference shares outstanding, and the earned portion of share-based compensation awards.Adjusted book value is derived by summingTotal common shareholders'equity, the Series B preference share amount reflected in mezzanine equity, and the Earned portion of future proceeds from stock option awards. Outstanding warrants are excluded as they are anti-dilutive as of the respective reporting dates.Adjusted tangible book value is derived by subtracting Goodwill, Intangible assets and Net deferred tax liability on intangible assets fromAdjusted book value.

At March 31, 2020, Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share, Adjusted tangible book value, and Adjusted tangible book value per share include the earned effects of share-based compensation awards issued during 2019.

Adjusted book value per share is derived by dividing the Adjusted book value by the Adjusted shares outstanding. Adjusted tangible book value per share is derived by dividing Adjusted tangible book value by the Adjusted shares outstanding.

27

The reconciliation to Total common shareholders' equity and Book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, are presented in the table below.

March 31,

December 31,

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

2020

2019

Common shares outstanding

115,299,341

115,299,341

Series B preference shares outstanding

11,901,670

11,901,670

Earned share-based compensation awards, excluding stock options

785,297

629,716

Earned portion of Stock option awards issued

496,508

381,929

Adjusted shares outstanding

128,482,816

128,212,656

Total common shareholders' equity

$

1,474.1

$

1,640.4

Series B preference shares

199.6

223.0

Earned portion of future proceeds from stock option awards

6.3

4.9

Adjusted book value

$

1,680.0

$

1,868.3

Goodwill

(400.8)

(400.8)

Intangible assets

(175.9)

(179.8)

Net deferred tax liability on intangible assets

21.2

22.8

Adjusted tangible book value

$

1,124.5

$

1,310.5

Book value per common share

$

12.78

$

14.23

Adjusted book value per share

$

13.08

$

14.57

Adjusted tangible book value per share

$

8.75

$

10.22

28

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 08:07:04 UTC
