Sirius International Insurance : Investor Presentation – Sirius Group and Third Point Re Merger

08/17/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

2

o

o

o

3

(1) Subject to +/- 5% collar.

4

5

Monica Cramér-Manhem

Tenure at Sirius: 33

President, Global Reinsurance

Relevant Experience: 33

(Sirius)

Neal Wasserman

Tenure at Sirius: 19

President, Global Runoff Solutions

Relevant Experience: 33

(Sirius)

Jan Onselius

Tenure at Sirius: 36

Chief Underwriting Officer, Global

Relevant Experience: 36

Reinsurance (Sirius)

Warren Trace

Tenure at Sirius: 36

President, North America

Relevant Experience: 41

Reinsurance (Sirius)

Stuart Liddell

Tenure at Sirius: 16

Global Head of Life, A&H (Sirius)

Relevant Experience: 29

Dan Wilson

Tenure at Sirius: 23

President, U.S. Specialty (Sirius)

Relevant Experience: 33

Dan Malloy

Tenure at TPRe: 8

TPRe CEO

Relevant Experience: 39

David Drury

Tenure at TPRe: 2

EVP, Global Head of Property

Relevant Experience: 30

Catastrophe Reinsurance (TPRe)

Tracey Gibbons

Tenure at TPRe: 1

SVP, Underwriting (TPRe)

Relevant Experience: 34

David Govrin

Tenure at TPRe: 3

President (TPRe)

Relevant Experience: 30

Amanda Kasala

Tenure at TPRe: 7

SVP, Senior Underwriter, Bermuda

Relevant Experience: 28

(TPRe)

Clare Himmer

Tenure at TPRe: 7

Marketing Director (TPRe)

Relevant Experience: 28

6

Earnings

drivers

Capital

drivers

  • Offers opportunity to capitalize on hardening market
  • Optimize business mix
  • Continued outperformance on investment portfolio
  • Diversified lines of business expected to create capital synergies
  • Potential to further optimize combined cat portfolio

Accretive to EPS

Accretive to Return on Equity

Limited BV dilution

Modest TBV multiple required to breakeven

Anticipate less than 30% leverage at close

7

8

Other long-term

Cash

10.0%

5.6%

Short-term

28.4%

Fixed Income

51.9%

Equity Securities

4.1%

Total: $3.7bn

TPE and

Alternatives

26.0%

Fixed

Income and

Collateral 1

74.0%

Total: $6.1bn

(1) Includes cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash).

9

Liège

Stockholm

London

Hamburg

Toronto

Glastonbury, CT

Cardiff

Zurich

New York, NY

San Francisco, CA

Berwyn, PA

Baltimore, MD

Indianapolis, IN

Bermuda

Miami, FL

HongKong

Singapore

Labuan

Sirius expands:

  • Underwriting capabilities
  • Geographic footprint

Product offerings

Sydney

10

2Q'20 LTM GPW

Specialty &

Casualty

Runoff

4%

Accident &

Health

32%

Property 1

Casualty

36%

24%

Specialty

29%

Retroactive

reinsurance

Specialty

contracts

Property

16%

Property

35%

34%

Accident &

Health

2

& Casualty

30%

28%

Runoff & Other 3

6%

24%

$1.9bn$0.6bn

71%

29%

100%

(Re)insuranceInsurance

$2.5bn

78%22%

  1. Includes Property cat. excess (re)insurance and Other Property.

(2) Includes Global (re)insurance (excluding Property cat. excess (re)insurance and Other Property)

11

and U.S. Specialty.

  1. Includes Retroactive (re)insurance contracts.

$bn

1

$9.8

2

$8.8

$6.8

3

$5.5

$5.4

4

$5.0

5

$3.4

$3.2

SiriusPoint

$2.5

$14.5

1

$9.9

$9.1

$8.2

$7.7

$6.3

SiriusPoint6 $3.3

5 $2.9 $2.1

$1.9

5

$0.8

$0.8

$0.6

7

$1.9 $1.9 $1.7 $1.5

12

o o o o o

o

o

o o

13

o

o

o

o

o

o o

(1) Assumes all minority investors elect option 2

14

15

16

Disclaimer

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 21:32:02 UTC
