Sirius International Insurance : Investor Presentation – Sirius Group and Third Point Re Merger
08/17/2020 | 05:33pm EDT
•
•
(1) Subject to +/- 5% collar.
4
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Monica Cramér-Manhem
Tenure at Sirius: 33
President, Global Reinsurance
Relevant Experience: 33
(Sirius)
Neal Wasserman
Tenure at Sirius: 19
President, Global Runoff Solutions
Relevant Experience: 33
(Sirius)
Jan Onselius
Tenure at Sirius: 36
Chief Underwriting Officer, Global
Relevant Experience: 36
Reinsurance (Sirius)
Warren Trace
Tenure at Sirius: 36
President, North America
Relevant Experience: 41
Reinsurance (Sirius)
Stuart Liddell
Tenure at Sirius: 16
Global Head of Life, A&H (Sirius)
Relevant Experience: 29
Dan Wilson
Tenure at Sirius: 23
President, U.S. Specialty (Sirius)
Relevant Experience: 33
Dan Malloy
Tenure at TPRe: 8
TPRe CEO
Relevant Experience: 39
David Drury
Tenure at TPRe: 2
EVP, Global Head of Property
Relevant Experience: 30
Catastrophe Reinsurance (TPRe)
Tracey Gibbons
Tenure at TPRe: 1
SVP, Underwriting (TPRe)
Relevant Experience: 34
David Govrin
Tenure at TPRe: 3
President (TPRe)
Relevant Experience: 30
Amanda Kasala
Tenure at TPRe: 7
SVP, Senior Underwriter, Bermuda
Relevant Experience: 28
(TPRe)
Clare Himmer
Tenure at TPRe: 7
Marketing Director (TPRe)
Relevant Experience: 28
6
Earnings
drivers
Capital
drivers
Offers opportunity to capitalize on hardening market
Optimize business mix
Continued outperformance on investment portfolio
Diversified lines of business expected to create capital synergies
Potential to further optimize combined cat portfolio
Accretive to EPS
Accretive to Return on Equity
Limited BV dilution
Modest TBV multiple required to breakeven
Anticipate less than 30% leverage at close
7
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
8
•
Other long-term
Cash
10.0%
5.6%
Short-term
28.4%
Fixed Income
51.9%
Equity Securities
4.1%
Total: $3.7bn
TPE and
Alternatives
26.0%
Fixed
Income and
Collateral
1
74.0%
Total: $6.1bn
(1) Includes cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash).
9
Liège
Stockholm
London
Hamburg
Toronto
Glastonbury, CT
Cardiff
Zurich
New York, NY
San Francisco, CA
Berwyn, PA
Baltimore, MD
Indianapolis, IN
Bermuda
Miami, FL
HongKong
Singapore
Labuan
Sirius expands:
Underwriting capabilities
Geographic footprint
Product offerings
2Q'20 LTM GPW
Specialty &
Casualty
Runoff
4%
Accident &
Health
32%
Property
1
Casualty
36%
24%
Specialty
29%
Retroactive
reinsurance
Specialty
contracts
Property
16%
$1.9bn
$0.6bn
(Re)insurance
Insurance
Includes Property cat. excess (re)insurance and Other Property.
(2) Includes Global (re)insurance (excluding Property cat. excess (re)insurance and Other Property)
11
and U.S. Specialty.
Includes Retroactive (re)insurance contracts.
$bn
1
$9.8
2
$8.8
$6.8
3
$5.5
$5.4
4
$5.0
5
$3.4
$3.2
SiriusPoint
$2.5
$14.5
$9.1
$8.2
$7.7
$6.3
SiriusPoint
6 $3.3
5 $2.9 $2.1
•
o o o o o
o
•
o
•
o o
13
•
o
•
o
o
o
o
•
•
•
o o
(1) Assumes all minority investors elect option 2
14
Disclaimer
Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 21:32:02 UTC
All news about SIRIUS INTERNATIONAL INSUR
Sales 2019
1 719 M
-
-
Net income 2019
-47,3 M
-
-
Net Debt 2019
578 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2019
-23,5x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
1 276 M
1 276 M
-
EV / Sales 2018
1,48x
EV / Sales 2019
0,92x
Nbr of Employees
1 076
Free-Float
3,06%
Chart SIRIUS INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS INTERNATIONAL INSUR
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.