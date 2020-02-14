Log in
SIRIUS MINERALS PLC

(SXX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/14 08:14:49 am
5.29 GBp   -2.04%
08:00aSIRIUS MINERALS : AMENDMENT-Form 8.3 - Sirius Minerals plc
PU
06:55aSIRIUS MINERALS : Update on the alternative proposal
PU
06:39aSIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
Sirius Minerals : AMENDMENT-Form 8.3 - Sirius Minerals plc

02/14/2020 | 08:00am EST
AMENDMENT-Form 8.3 - Sirius Minerals plc

Released : 14/02/2020 12:38

RNS Number : 0933D
Bank of Nova Scotia
14 February 2020

THIS FORM REPLACES RNS 6141B

AMENDMENT TO SECTION 3(A) and 3(B)

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

The Bank of Nova Scotia

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

n/a

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Sirius Minerals plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

30/01/2020

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

If YES, specify which:

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

0.25p ordinary

Interests

Short positions


Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

0

0.00

27,788,351

0.40

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

27,788,351

0.40

0

0.00

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:





TOTAL:

27,788,351

0.40

27,788,351

0.40

Class of relevant security:

5 per cent convertible bond 2027

Interests

Short positions


Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

22,800,000

23.03



(2) Cash-settled derivatives:



22,800,000

23.03

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:





TOTAL:

22,800,000

23.03

22,800,000

23.03

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:


Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:


3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

5 per cent convertible 2027

Purchase

1,000,000

141 USD

5 per cent convertible 2027

Purchase

1,000,000

141 USD

5 per cent convertible 2027

Sale

1,000,000

141 USD

0.25p ordinary

Sale

10,000,000

0.055 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

5 per cent convertible 2027

Total Return Swap

Increasing a short position

1,000,000

141 USD

5 per cent convertible 2027

Total Return Swap

Closing a long position

1,000,000

141 USD

5 per cent convertible 2027

Total Return Swap

Opening a long position

1,000,000

141 USD

0.25p ordinary

Total Return Swap

Increasing a long position

10,000,000

0.055 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit









(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit





(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)




4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

14/02/2020

Contact name:

Meral Unlu

Telephone number:

0207 826 5980

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -15,6 M
Net income 2019 -19,0 M
Debt 2019 165 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,70x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 378 M
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,00  GBp
Last Close Price 5,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target -25,9%
Spread / Average Target -25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Neil Fraser Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Russell John Scrimshaw Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Jay Staley CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
John Matthew Patrick Hutton Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Edward Frank Clarke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS MINERALS PLC53.15%494
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.17.35%8 093
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY13.02%6 672
UPL LTD-7.48%6 209
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-12.62%5 327
PHOSAGRO PAO--.--%4 943
Categories
