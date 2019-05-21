Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sirius Minerals PLC    SXX   GB00B0DG3H29

SIRIUS MINERALS PLC

(SXX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sirius Minerals : Convertible Bond Offering Circular

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 10:38am EDT

Disclaimer - Important

By proceeding to view the materials to which this gatepost gives access, you represent and warrant that you are neither a resident of nor located in the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa or Japan and you agree that you will not transmit or otherwise send any information contained in this website to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan or to publications with a general circulation in the United States, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan or to any person in any other jurisdiction where the distribution of these materials would breach any applicable law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Access to the information and materials contained on this portion of the website is restricted in certain jurisdictions, and only certain categories of persons may be authorised to access such information and materials. Potential users of this information and materials should ensure that they are not subject to local laws or regulations that prohibit or restrict their right to access this website, or require registration or approval for any acquisition of securities by them.

To confirm that you (a) have read, understand and agree to comply with all of the restrictions set forth above and that your country of residence and current location is not the United States, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such a distribution or such access is unlawful, and (b) are permitted to proceed to electronic versions of the information and materials on this portion of the website, please select your country of residence:

Your country


Disclaimer

Sirius Minerals plc published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 14:37:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIRIUS MINERALS PLC
10:38aSIRIUS MINERALS : Convertible Bond Offering Circular
PU
05/15SIRIUS MINERALS : Publication of 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/07JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Sirius Minerals Plcs US$425 Million Equity Fundraising
AQ
05/03SIRIUS MINERALS : Threat of government delay pushed Sirius to markets to fund Yo..
RE
05/02SIRIUS MINERALS : secures JP Morgan backing to build UK's biggest potash mine
AQ
05/01LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil firms, exporters drag FTSE 100, while Sainsbury's, L..
RE
05/01SIRIUS MINERALS : Publication of 2018 Annual Report and Accounts
AQ
05/01SIRIUS MINERALS : Convertible Bond Offering and Concurrent Repurchase of any and..
AQ
05/01SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Convertible Bond Placement
EQ
05/01SIRIUS MINERALS' : stock drops on discounted share placing
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -20,4 M
Net income 2019 -39,4 M
Debt 2019 361 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 797 M
Chart SIRIUS MINERALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Sirius Minerals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,42  GBP
Spread / Average Target 166%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Neil Fraser Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Russell John Scrimshaw Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Jay Staley Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Matthew Patrick Hutton Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Edward Frank Clarke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS MINERALS PLC-23.56%1 014
YARA INTERNATIONAL10.40%11 443
UPL34.37%7 448
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-10.52%6 845
OCI NV32.12%5 531
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO42.91%4 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About