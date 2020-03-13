Sirius Minerals : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Replacement of Sirius Minerals
0
03/13/2020 | 12:00pm EDT
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Replacement of Sirius Minerals
Released :13/03/2020 15:51
RNS Number : 1571G
Morgan Stanley & Co. Int'l plc
13 March 2020
AMENDMENT Section (2a & 2b)
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
Sirius Minerals plc
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:
Anglo American plc
(d) Date dealing undertaken:
11 MARCH 2020
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'
No
2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of
relevant
security
Purchases/
sales
Total number
of securities
Highest price
per unit paid/received
Lowest price
per unit paid/received
0.25p ordinary
PURCHASES
150,785,061
0.0549 GBP
0.0548 GBP
0.25p ordinary
SALES
1,672,161
0.0549 GBP
0.0548 GBP
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of
relevant
security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
