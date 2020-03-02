Log in
SIRIUS MINERALS PLC

SIRIUS MINERALS PLC

(SXX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/02 05:19:28 am
3.955 GBp   -11.00%
04:53aSIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sirius Minerals Plc
PU
02:33aSIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
02:18aSIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.3 - Sirius Minerals plc
PU
Sirius Minerals : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sirius Minerals Plc

03/02/2020 | 04:53am EST
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sirius Minerals Plc

Released : 02/03/2020 09:42

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sirius Minerals Plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 		Sirius Minerals Plc
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Sirius Minerals Plc
(d) Date dealing undertaken: 28 February 2020
(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales

 Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received
Ordinary Purchases 15,160,001 4.886p 4.651022p
Ordinary Sales 15,160,001 4.9p 4.444p

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit


(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type
e.g. American, European etc. 		Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. call option 		Number of securities Exercise price per unit


(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion 		Details Price per unit (if applicable)


The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'


None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'


None
Date of disclosure: 02/03/2020
Contact name: Molly Adkin
Telephone number: 020 7647 8154

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Sirius Minerals plc published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 09:52:03 UTC
