Sirius Minerals Plc    SXX   GB00B0DG3H29

SIRIUS MINERALS PLC

(SXX)
  Report
02/12 06:00:12 am
5.39 GBp   -0.83%
Sirius Minerals : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sirius Minerals plc

02/12/2020 | 05:49am EST
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sirius Minerals plc

Released : 12/02/2020 10:08

RNS Number : 7656C
Morgan Stanley & Co. Int'l plc
12 February 2020

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Sirius Minerals plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Anglo American plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

11 FEBRUARY 2020

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of

relevant

security

Purchases/

sales

Total number

of securities

Highest price

per unit paid/received

Lowest price

per unit paid/received

0.25p ordinary

PURCHASES

12,800,599

0.0550 GBP

0.0540 GBP

0.25p ordinary

SALES

2,088,840

0.0547 GBP

0.0540 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant

security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per

unit

0.25p ordinary

CFD

LONG

8,357

0.0542 GBP

0.25p ordinary

CFD

LONG

491,411

0.0544 GBP

0.25p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

500,000

0.0540 GBP

0.25p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

500,000

0.0541 GBP

0.25p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,277,252

0.0543 GBP

0.25p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

33,077

0.0545 GBP

0.25p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

500,000

0.0545 GBP

0.25p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

500,000

0.0545 GBP

0.25p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

500,000

0.0545 GBP

0.25p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

130,873

0.0545 GBP

0.25p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

7,221,715

0.0545 GBP

0.25p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8

0.0545 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant

security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/

exercised

against

Number of securities

Exercise price

per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,

formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal

or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the

disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between

the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

12 FEBRUARY 2020

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
FEREAEAAFEXEEFA

Disclaimer

Sirius Minerals plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 10:48:06 UTC
