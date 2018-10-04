Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/04 04:44:47 pm
26.82 GBp   -2.19%
04:28pSIRIUS MINERALS : Issue of shares
PU
09/27SIRIUS MINERALS : Half year results for period ended 30 June 2018
PU
09/27SIRIUS MINERALS : Quarterly progress update
PU
Sirius Minerals : Issue of shares

10/04/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

4 October 2018

Sirius Minerals Plc

Issue of shares

Sirius Minerals Plc ('Sirius' or the 'Company') announces that 238,500 ordinary shares have been awarded to two employees as part of their contractual arrangements following the achievement of certain milestones ('Milestone Award Shares').

An application has been made for the Milestone Award Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the 'FCA') and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence at 8.00 am on 8 October 2018. The Milestone Award Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with all existing ordinary shares in the Company. In accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules 5.6.1AR and 5.6.2G, the Company confirms that the enlarged share capital of the Company following Admission on 28 June 2018 will be 4,702,057,259 Ordinary Shares in aggregate, each with equal voting rights. No shares are held in treasury.

The above figures may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Sirius Minerals Plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company can confirm that each of the Directors and PDMRs has complied with their respective obligations to notify the Financial Conduct Authority in respect of the above transactions as is their requirement under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Sirius Minerals Plc

Investor Relations

Jennifer Wyllie, Tristan Pottas

Email: ir@siriusminerals.com

Tel: +44 845 524 0247

Media enquiries

Edelman

Alex Simmons, Ed Brown

Email: Siriusminerals@edelman.com

Tel: +44 7970 174 353

Tel: +44 7540 412 298

About Sirius Minerals Plc

Sirius Minerals Plc is focused on the development of the Woodsmith Mine, which will access the world's largest and highest grade polyhalite deposit located in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom. Polyhalite is a unique multi-nutrient fertilizer, which can be used to increase balanced fertilization around the world. Sirius Minerals' shares are traded on the Premium List of the London Stock Exchange. Its shares are also traded in the United States on the OTCQX through a sponsored ADR facility. Further information on the Company can be found at: www.siriusminerals.com.

Disclaimer

Sirius Minerals plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 14:27:03 UTC
