Sirius Minerals : Notification of Major Holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Sirius Minerals PLC
GB00B0DG3H29
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
UBS Investment Bank
UBS Group AG
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Zürich
Switzerland
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v
Name
UBS AG London Branch
|
|
London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
5 March 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
9 March 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.98%
0.08%
8.07%
7'020'196'560
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
7.26%
0.08%
7.34%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B0DG3H29
560'515'377
7.98%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
560'515'377
7.98%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Equity Swaps
01/09/2021
Cash
5'936'363
0.08%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
5'936'363
0.08%
