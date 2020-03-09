Sirius Minerals : Notification of Major Holdings

Log in
03/09/2020 | 10:53am EDT
Notification of Major Holdings

Released : 09/03/2020 14:29

RNS Number : 4790F
Sirius Minerals plc
09 March 2020

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Sirius Minerals PLC

GB00B0DG3H29

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

UBS Investment Bank

UBS Group AG

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Zürich

Switzerland

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

UBS AG London Branch

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

5 March 2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

9 March 2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.98%

0.08%

8.07%

7'020'196'560

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

7.26%

0.08%

7.34%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B0DG3H29

560'515'377

7.98%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

560'515'377

7.98%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Equity Swaps

01/09/2021

Cash

5'936'363

0.08%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

5'936'363

0.08%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS AG London Branch

7.98%

-

8.07%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Opfikon, Switzerland

Date of completion

09.03.2020


END
HOLJLMITMTTMBRM

Sirius Minerals plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
