Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sirius Minerals Plc    SXX   GB00B0DG3H29

SIRIUS MINERALS PLC

(SXX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/21 11:35:12 am
3.366 GBp   -4.32%
01:17pSIRIUS MINERALS : Prudential
PU
07:31aSIRIUS MINERALS : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07:31aSIRIUS MINERALS : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sirius Minerals : Prudential

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

Further to the FTSE Russell notice released on 14 October 2019 and following the demerger of M&G (UK, constituent) from Prudential (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Just Eat (UK, BKX5CN8) will be removed from the FTSE 100 Index and added to the FTSE 250 Index.

Sirius Minerals (UK, B0DG3H2) will be removed from the FTSE 250 Index and added to the FTSE SmallCap Index.

M&G (UK, BKFB1C6) will remain in the FTSE 100 Index.

All changes effective from 23 October 2019.

Full details of index changes are available on the FTSE Russell website.

Disclaimer

Sirius Minerals plc published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 17:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIRIUS MINERALS PLC
01:17pSIRIUS MINERALS : Prudential
PU
07:31aSIRIUS MINERALS : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
07:31aSIRIUS MINERALS : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
10/11SIRIUS MINERALS : Supply and distribution agreement with Muntajat
PU
09/19SIRIUS MINERALS : Director Dealing
AQ
09/19SIRIUS MINERALS : boss buys shares as mine project falters
AQ
09/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 lingers in red as Fed decision looms and Kingfi..
RE
09/18SIRIUS MINERALS : Half year results for the period ended 30 June 2019
AQ
09/18SIRIUS MINERALS : Financing and development update
AQ
09/18SIRIUS PROBLEMS : Hundreds of jobs at risk as fertiliser mine reviewed
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -21,3 M
Net income 2019 -19,0 M
Debt 2019 327 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,06x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 246 M
Chart SIRIUS MINERALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Sirius Minerals Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,50  GBp
Last Close Price 3,52  GBp
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 84,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Neil Fraser Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Russell John Scrimshaw Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Jay Staley CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
John Matthew Patrick Hutton Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Edward Frank Clarke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS MINERALS PLC-83.09%317
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-25.93%7 467
UPL LTD19.41%6 441
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-21.93%5 979
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY63.08%5 562
PHOSAGRO PAO--.--%5 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group