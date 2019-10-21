Sirius Minerals : Prudential

Further to the FTSE Russell notice released on 14 October 2019 and following the demerger of M&G (UK, constituent) from Prudential (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Just Eat (UK, BKX5CN8) will be removed from the FTSE 100 Index and added to the FTSE 250 Index.

Sirius Minerals (UK, B0DG3H2) will be removed from the FTSE 250 Index and added to the FTSE SmallCap Index.

M&G (UK, BKFB1C6) will remain in the FTSE 100 Index.

All changes effective from 23 October 2019.

Full details of index changes are available on the FTSE Russell website.