Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sirius Minerals Plc    SXX   GB00B0DG3H29

SIRIUS MINERALS PLC

(SXX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/16 03:30:00 am
5.49 GBp   --.--%
03:56aSIRIUS MINERALS : Suspension of trading
PU
03:37aSIRIUS MINERALS : Suspension Sirius Minerals Plc
PU
03/13SIRIUS MINERALS : Court sanction of the Scheme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sirius Minerals : Suspension Sirius Minerals Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 03:37am EDT
Suspension Sirius Minerals Plc

Released : 16/03/2020 07:30

RNS Number : 2355G
Official List
16 March 2020

NOTICE OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST

16/03/2020 07:30

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION

Sirius Minerals Plc

The Financial Conduct Authority ('the FCA') temporarily suspends the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 16/03/2020 07:30 at the request of the company:

Security Description

Listing Category

ISIN

Ordinary Shares of 0.25p each; fully paid

Premium Equity Commercial Companies

GB00B0DG3H29 ●

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes

SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
SUSSFUSMMESSEID

Disclaimer

Sirius Minerals plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 07:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIRIUS MINERALS PLC
03:56aSIRIUS MINERALS : Suspension of trading
PU
03:37aSIRIUS MINERALS : Suspension Sirius Minerals Plc
PU
03/13SIRIUS MINERALS : Court sanction of the Scheme
PU
03/13SIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Replacement of Sirius Minerals
PU
03/13SIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sirius Minerals plc amendment
PU
03/13SIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.3 - Sirius Minerals plc
PU
03/13SIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
03/13SIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sirius Minerals plc
PU
03/12SIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sirius Minerals plc AMENDMENT
PU
03/12FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Sirius Minerals plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -15,6 M
Net income 2019 -19,0 M
Debt 2019 165 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,77x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 384 M
Chart SIRIUS MINERALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Sirius Minerals Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,00  GBp
Last Close Price 5,49  GBp
Spread / Highest target -27,1%
Spread / Average Target -27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Neil Fraser Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Russell John Scrimshaw Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Jay Staley CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
John Matthew Patrick Hutton Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Edward Frank Clarke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS MINERALS PLC55.70%477
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-15.96%5 903
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-7.09%5 485
UPL LIMITED-4.44%4 239
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-38.09%3 929
PHOSAGRO PAO--.--%3 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group