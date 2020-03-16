Sirius Minerals : Suspension Sirius Minerals Plc

Suspension Sirius Minerals Plc
Released : 16/03/2020 07:30
RNS Number : 2355G
Official List
16 March 2020
NOTICE OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST
16/03/2020 07:30
TEMPORARY SUSPENSION
Sirius Minerals Plc
The Financial Conduct Authority ('the FCA') temporarily suspends the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 16/03/2020 07:30 at the request of the company:
Security Description
Listing Category
ISIN
Ordinary Shares of 0.25p each; fully paid
Premium Equity Commercial Companies
GB00B0DG3H29 ●
This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352.
Notes
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.
●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.
#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.
∼Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.
END
SUSSFUSMMESSEID
