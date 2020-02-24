Sirius Minerals : Update on regulatory clearance in Brazil 0 02/24/2020 | 02:39am EST Send by mail :

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 24 February 2020 RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION of SIRIUS MINERALS PLC by ANGLO AMERICAN PROJECTS UK LIMITED

a wholly owned subsidiary of

Anglo American plc Update on regulatory clearance in Brazil Sirius Minerals Plc (Sirius), Anglo American plc (Anglo American) and Anglo American Projects UK Limited (Bidco) hereby announce that the recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Sirius by Bidco (the Acquisition) received unconditional approval in Brazil from Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defence (CADE) pursuant to the Brazilian competition law No 12529 of 30 November 2011 and CADE's Internal Regiment (approved by CADE Regulation No.22 of 19 June 2019) on 5 February 2020. The 15-day waiting period for challenge by third parties and/or request for second level review by CADE Tribunal expired on 20 February 2020 and, therefore, Condition 3(a) of the Scheme has been satisfied. The Acquisition is to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the Scheme) which was contained in a document sent to the registered shareholders of Sirius on 7 February 2020 (the Scheme Document). The Scheme remains subject to the satisfaction or (if capable of waiver) waiver of the remaining Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including the approval of the Scheme by Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting, the passing of the special resolution to implement the Scheme by Sirius Shareholders at the General Meeting, the Court's sanction of the Scheme at the Court Hearing and the delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies. Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document. The Scheme Document contains an expected timetable of principal events relating to the Scheme, which is also set out in the Appendix to this announcement.



James Hartop Edward Rowe Fiona McHardy +44 (0) 20 7409 9700 Allen & Overy LLPare retained as legal adviser to Sirius. Linklaters LLPare retained as legal adviser to Anglo American and Bidco. Appendix Expected Timetable of Principal Events All references below to times are to London time unless otherwise stated. Event Expected time/date Latest time for lodging Forms of Proxy for the:

Court Meeting (BLUE Form of Proxy) 11.00 a.m. on 28 February 2020(1) General Meeting (WHITE Form of Proxy) 11.15 a.m. on 28 February 2020(2)



Voting Record Time for the Court Meeting and General Meeting 6.30 p.m. on 28 February 2020(3) Court Meeting 11.00a.m. on 3 March 2020 General Meeting 11.15 a.m.(4)on 3 March 2020 The following dates are indicative only and are subject to change:(5) Court Hearing A date expected to be no later than 14 days after the satisfaction or waiver of Conditions 2.1, 2.2 and 3(a) (inclusive), and which is expected to be before 20 March 2020 (D)(6) Last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement of CREST for, Sirius Shares D Scheme Record Time 6.30 p.m. on D Effective Date of the Scheme(7) D + 1 Business Day De-listing of Sirius Shares By 8.00 a.m. on D + 1 Business Day Dispatch of cheques and crediting of CREST for Consideration due under the Scheme By no later than 14 days after the Effective Date Long Stop Date 30 April 2020 or, if CADE do not consider that the application form is eligible for a fast-track review procedure, 18 June 2020 or such later date as may be agreed in writing by Bidco and Sirius (with the Panel's consent and as the Court may approve (if such approval(s) are required)) Notes: (1) It is requested that BLUE Forms of Proxy for the Court Meeting be lodged no later than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a Business Day) before the time appointed for the Court Meeting or, in the case of an adjourned meeting, 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a Business Day) before the time appointed for the adjourned Court Meeting. BLUE Forms of Proxy not so lodged may be handed to Link Asset Services on behalf of the Chairman of the Court Meeting, or to the Chairman of the Court Meeting, before the start of the Court Meeting. (2) WHITE Forms of Proxy for the General Meeting must be lodged no later than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a Business Day) before the time appointed for the General Meeting or, in the case of an adjourned meeting, 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a Business Day) before the time appointed for the adjourned General Meeting. (3) If either the Court Meeting or the General Meeting is adjourned, the Voting Record Time for the relevant adjourned meeting will be 6.30 p.m. on the day which is two days (excluding any part of a day that is not a Business Day) before the date of the adjourned meeting. (4) Or as soon after 11.15a.m. as the Court Meeting shall have concluded or been adjourned. (5) These dates are indicative only and will depend, among other things, on the date upon which: (i) the Conditions are satisfied or (if capable of waiver) waived; (ii) the Court sanctions the Scheme; and (iii) the Court Order is delivered to the Registrar of Companies. They are based on Sirius' and Bidco's current expectations and may be subject to change (including as a result of changes to the regulatory timetable), Sirius will give adequate notice of these dates and times, when known, by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service, with such announcement being made available on Sirius' website at https://siriusminerals.com/investors/firm-offer-from-anglo-american-plc. (6) The Court Hearing is expected to be held no later than 14 days after the satisfaction, or, where applicable, waiver of Conditions 2.1, 2.2 and 3(a) (inclusive), as set out in Part Three (Conditions to and further terms of the Scheme and the Acquisition) of the Scheme Document. The Acquisition shall be made solely by means of the Scheme Document which contains the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how to vote in respect of the Acquisition. Sirius, Anglo American and Bidco urge Sirius Shareholders to read the Scheme Document as it contains important information relating to the Acquisition.



