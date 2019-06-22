Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sirius Petroleum Plc    SRSP   GB00B03VVN93

SIRIUS PETROLEUM PLC

(SRSP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/22 11:35:11 am
0.4 GBp   --.--%
04:55aSIRIUS PETROLEUM : Update on the Publication of Financial Accounts
PU
04/08SIRIUS PETROLEUM : Operational Update, Ororo Field
AQ
04/05SIRIUS PETROLEUM : Operational Update – Ororo Field
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sirius Petroleum : Update on the Publication of Financial Accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/22/2019 | 04:55am EDT

21 June 2019

Sirius Petroleum Plc

("Sirius" or "the Company")

Update on the Publication of Financial Accounts

The Company wishes to advise that it will not be in a position to publish its 2018 financial accounts by 30 June 2019. The Company was preparing its 2018 financial accounts on the basis it had signed a conditional farm-in agreement and conditional joint operating agreement on a Nigerian oil and gas field in advance of publication of the accounts. The proposed transaction (which is not related to the transaction notified on 4 December 2018 and 18 February 2019 in relation to OML 109) has been unavoidably delayed and as a consequence, the publication of the 2018 financial accounts has been delayed. The Company will provide appropriate updates on the status of the proposed transaction and timing for the publication of 2018 financial accounts as soon as it is able.

Enquiries:

Sirius Petroleum

+44 20 3740 7460

Bobo Kuti, Chief Executive

Mark Henderson, Chief Financial Officer

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

+44 20 7894 7000

David Porter/Nick Tulloch

Gable Communications

+44 20 7193 7463

John Bick

srsp@gablecommunications.com

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Disclaimer

Sirius Petroleum plc published this content on 22 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 08:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIRIUS PETROLEUM PLC
04:55aSIRIUS PETROLEUM : Update on the Publication of Financial Accounts
PU
04/09SIRIUS PETROLEUM : Provides Update on Ororo Field Drilling
AQ
04/08SIRIUS PETROLEUM : Operational Update, Ororo Field
AQ
04/06SIRIUS PETROLEUM : Seeks Another Extension at Ororo Field
AQ
04/05SIRIUS PETROLEUM : Operational Update – Ororo Field
PU
02/22SIRIUS PETROLEUM : Issue of Equity
AQ
02/21UPDATE RE : OML 109 Ejubele Development
AQ
02/19SIRIUS PETROLEUM : Update Re, OML 109 Ejubele development
AQ
02/13SIRIUS PETROLEUM : announces production crude handling agreement for Ugo-Ocha of..
AQ
02/12SIRIUS PETROLEUM : Production Crude Handling Agreement for Ugo-Ocha Offshore Ter..
AQ
More news
Chart SIRIUS PETROLEUM PLC
Duration : Period :
Sirius Petroleum Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Olukayode Olufemi Kuti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Pryde Chairman
Dermot O'Keeffe Chief Operating Officer
Mark Henderson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher Neal Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS PETROLEUM PLC-36.00%19
CNOOC LTD10.36%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.24%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.5.92%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-16.42%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM60.38%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About