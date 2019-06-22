Sirius Petroleum : Update on the Publication of Financial Accounts

21 June 2019

Sirius Petroleum Plc

("Sirius" or "the Company")

Update on the Publication of Financial Accounts

The Company wishes to advise that it will not be in a position to publish its 2018 financial accounts by 30 June 2019. The Company was preparing its 2018 financial accounts on the basis it had signed a conditional farm-in agreement and conditional joint operating agreement on a Nigerian oil and gas field in advance of publication of the accounts. The proposed transaction (which is not related to the transaction notified on 4 December 2018 and 18 February 2019 in relation to OML 109) has been unavoidably delayed and as a consequence, the publication of the 2018 financial accounts has been delayed. The Company will provide appropriate updates on the status of the proposed transaction and timing for the publication of 2018 financial accounts as soon as it is able.

