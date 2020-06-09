Sirius Real Estate : UK Sterling Currency Election Form

24 July 2020. This currency election will apply to all of your holding and cannot be made in respect of part only of your holding of Ordinary Shares.

This Scrip Currency Election Form relates to the Dividend authorised in respect of the six months ended 31 March 2020 of €0.0180 per Ordinary Share.

In the case of joint holders ALL must sign. In the case of a corporation this Scrip Currency Election Form should be executed under its common seal or be signed by a duly authorised official, whose capacity should be stated. All enquiries regarding this form should be directed to the Company's registrars, Link Asset Services, Corporate Actions, The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU; telephone 0371 664 0300 (calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider) or from overseas on +44 (0) 371 664 0300 (calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate). The helpline is open between 9.00 am - 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that Link Asset Services cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes.

Shareholders on the UK Share Register

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

This Scrip Currency Election Form should not be completed by Shareholders wishing to receive their entitlement to the cash Dividend on the whole of their holding of Ordinary Shares in Euro or by any Shareholders who hold their Ordinary Shares in CREST. Note that a currency election will apply to all of your holding and cannot be made in respect of part only of your holding of Ordinary Shares. If you have sold or transferred any Ordinary Shares or purchased any Ordinary Shares on or before 8 July 2020 (being the last day to trade in order to be eligible for the cash dividend or the scrip dividend) you should contact your stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale, transfer or purchase was made without delay for advice as to how this Scrip Currency Election Form should be dealt with.

Words and expressions used in this Scrip Currency Election Form shall, unless otherwise defined, have the meanings attributed to them in the accompanying circular to Qualifying Shareholders dated 8 June 2020 ("Circular").

SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(Incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 46442)

Your Dividend cash entitlement in Sterling will be calculated by reference to the Euro to Sterling Conversion Rate, which is 0.88794 as set out in the Circular.

If, after posting this Scrip Currency Election Form, you wish to revoke or cancel your election, you will need to do so in writing and send such notice of cancellation or revocation to the Registrars. The Scrip Currency Election Form will remain valid until written cancellation or revocation is given to the Registrars.

To the Directors of the Company:

The Company is authorised and instructed to treat me/us as having made an election, in the case of each such offer, in respect of any total number of Ordinary Shares comprised in my/our holding at the