SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : #1 Music Brand For Kids, KIDZ BOP, And Live Nation Expand The "KIDZ BOP World Tour" In The US, Canada, And UK

09/16/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids with more than 20 million albums sold, in partnership with Live Nation, is extending its successful KIDZ BOP World Tour, traveling to 35+ cities across the US, Canada, and the UK. 20 new US dates have been added this fall, and in 2020, The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform their first-ever headlining tours in Canada and the UK. Tickets go on sale for the US and UK beginning Friday, September 20, and September 27 in Canada. Timed to coincide with the new shows, KIDZ BOP will release new albums in the US and Canada (KIDZ BOP 40), and the UK (KIDZ BOP 2020) on November 15. For tour dates and ticket information in the US and Canada, visit KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com. For the UK, visit KIDZBOP.co.uk and CuffeandTaylor.com.

#1 Music Brand For Kids, Kidz Bop, And Live Nation Expand The "Kidz Bop World Tour" In The US, Canada, And UK

In the US, Subway Fresh Fit for Kids® and KIDZ BOP Radio on SiriusXM's Channel 77 are official partners of the KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019. Subway Fresh Fit for Kids® is a leader in offering on-the-go families balanced, customizable meals, and better-for-you kids' meals. SiriusXM's KIDZ BOP Radio (Ch. 77) features The KIDZ BOP Kids hosting a 24/7 party, which includes today's biggest hits, sung by kids for kids.

The KIDZ BOP Kids, with more than 3 billion streams to date, have been named Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kids' Artist" for nine consecutive years. The KIDZ BOP World Tour is headed to new cities in the US and Canada, including Miami, Orlando, Vancouver, and Calgary, and will be back by popular demand to New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The British KIDZ BOP Kids will bring the KIDZ BOP World Tour to London again next spring, with additional stops in Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, and more.

The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today's biggest global pop hits live on stage. The concert features awesome set design, costumes, exciting choreography, and tons of cool surprises. Dads even have the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage during the "Daddy Dance Off."

Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.


"KIDZ BOP World Tour" Global Tour Dates


United States – Nov/Dec 2019


TOUR DATE

LOCATION

VENUE


Fri/Nov 1

Madison, WI

Orpheum Theater


Sat/Nov 2

Grand Rapids, MI

20 Monroe Live


Sun/Nov 3

Greensburg, PA

Palace Theatre


Fri/Nov 8

New York, NY

Westchester County Center


Sat/Nov 9

Philadelphia, PA

Tower Theatre


Sun/Nov 10

Washington, D.C.

DAR Constitution Hall


Fri/Nov 15

Boston, MA

Orpheum Theatre


Sat/Nov 16

Wallingford, CT

Toyota Oakdale Theatre


Sun/Nov 17

Atlantic City, NJ

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall


Fri/Nov 22

Atlanta, GA

Coca-Cola Roxy


Sat/Nov 23

Columbia, SC

Township Auditorium


Sun/Nov 24

Kissimmee, FL

Osceola Heritage Park


Fri/Nov 29

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall


Sat/Nov 30

Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre


Sun/Dec 1

Miami, FL

The Fillmore Miami Beach


Sat/Dec 7

Mobile, AL

Mobile Saenger Theatre


Sun/Dec 8

New Orleans, LA

Saenger Theatre


Thurs/Dec 12

Ontario, CA

Toyota Arena


Sat/Dec 14

Fresno, CA

Warnors Center for the Performing Arts


Sun/Dec 15

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern


Canada – Feb/March 2020


TOUR DATE

LOCATION

VENUE


Fri/Feb 21

London, ON

Centennial Hall


Sat/Feb 22

Kitchener, ON

Centre in the Square


Sun/Feb 23

Hamilton, ON

FirstOntario Concert Hall


Fri/Feb 28

Winnipeg, MB

Burton Cummings Theatre


Sat/Feb 29

Regina, SK

Conexus Arts Centre


Sun/March 1

Saskatoon, SK

TCU Place


Fri/March 6

Calgary, AB

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium


Sat/March 7

Penticton, BC

South Okanagan Event Centre


Sun/March 8

Vancouver, BC

Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre


United Kingdom – April 2020


TOUR DATE

LOCATION

VENUE


Tues/April 7

London

Palladium


Wed/April 8

London

Palladium


Fri/April 10

Liverpool

Empire Theatre


Sat/April 11

Birmingham

Symphony Hall


Mon/April 13

Glasgow

SEC


Wed/April 15

Nottingham

Royal Concert Hall


Thurs/April 16

Cardiff

St David's Hall


Fri/April 17

Manchester

Bridgewater Hall

About KIDZ BOP
KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the US, KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids." KIDZ BOP has sold over 20 million albums and generated over 3 billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.kidzbop.com.

KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Subway® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad, and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC

About SiriusXM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the US, SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: SiriusXM.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-music-brand-for-kids-kidz-bop-and-live-nation-expand-the-kidz-bop-world-tour-in-the-us-canada-and-uk-300918428.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment


© PRNewswire 2019
