Sirius XM : CNN's Chris Cuomo to Host Live Weekday Show Exclusively for SiriusXM

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SiriusXM announced that Chris Cuomo will host an exclusive two-hour weekday program on SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S. channel 124. Let's Get After It with Chris Cuomo will premiere on Monday, September 24, at 12:00 p.m. ET. His news program Cuomo Prime Time airs weeknights on CNN from 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET, which is simulcast on SiriusXM channel 116.

Throughout two decades, Chris Cuomo has led no-nonsense interviews with major political leaders on both sides of the aisle, including former President Obama, as well as key members of the Trump administration, including counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and the president's attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. As the Emmy-Award winning journalist and anchor of CNN's Cuomo Prime Time, he regularly speaks truth to power with prominent figures, while reporting on breaking news from CNN headquarters in New York, Washington, D.C. and around the globe. From presidential elections to natural disasters to investigative reporting, Cuomo has covered nearly every major event in recent history, along the way earning honors including the Polk and Peabody awards for team coverage, as well as the Edward R. Murrow award for breaking news coverage.

"Chris is a remarkable journalist, with a history of tough interviews that have everyone talking the next day," said Megan Liberman, Senior Vice President of News, Talk, and Entertainment at SiriusXM. "On his new SiriusXM show, Chris will continue that tradition of fostering important, engaging conversations, while also giving listeners the bigger picture about what's going on in Washington and beyond."

"The opportunity to deal with listeners directly about the biggest news stories and to share different sides of my personality and outside interests for two hours a day on SiriusXM – and then have Cuomo Prime Time ready to go at 9:00 p.m. EST? – wow! Dream come true! #LetsGetAfterIt," said Cuomo.

Let's Get After It with Chris Cuomo will air live on weekdays from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET on the non-partisan SiriusXM P.OT.U.S. channel. In addition to spirited conversations with listeners and newsmakers, the show will also provide Cuomo with an opportunity to open up about his passions in everyday life, from family to fitness to fishing. Fans can watch a preview video of Cuomo talking about his plans for his new show here.

In addition to listening to Let's Get After It on channel 124, SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can hear the program on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. His CNN program, Cuomo Prime Time, can be heard by tuning into SiriusXM's CNN simulcast channel 116. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 33.5 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.6 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

To download SiriusXM logos and artwork, visit http://www.siriusxm.com/LogosAndPhotos.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract and retain subscribers, which is uncertain; interference to our service from wireless operations; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; the security of the personal information about our customers; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media Contact:

Danielle Lynn/SiriusXM

212.584.5329

danielle.lynn@siriusxm.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnns-chris-cuomo-to-host-live-weekday-show-exclusively-for-siriusxm-300715376.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.