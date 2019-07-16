Sirius XM : Diamond Aircraft Provides 3 Months of SiriusXM Aviation Weather & Audio with Purchase of New Aircraft

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM® and Diamond Aircraft, one of the leading aircraft manufacturers in general aviation in North America, announced today that Diamond will provide its customers with a three-month subscription to SiriusXM's satellite-delivered aviation weather, information, and audio programming services with the purchase of a new aircraft.

Diamond customers will receive three months of SiriusXM's Aviation Weather and Information services plus the SiriusXM All Access programming package, which offers the full spectrum of SiriusXM audio entertainment. SiriusXM Aviation weather and audio services are available in the continental United States and Canada.

"With a product line that offers the most complete range of certified piston aircraft models from the two seat single DA20 to the stunning seven seat DA62, SiriusXM Aviation Weather provides services that meet the needs of our pilots", said Scott McFadzean, CEO, Diamond Aircraft Industries Inc. "SiriusXM Aviation Weather's service availability provides Diamond pilots with superior weather information to help them make the right strategic choices at any altitude."

"We are very pleased to be working with Diamond Aircraft, an established and well-respected leader in the industry," said Dave Wasby, VP, Aviation, Marine and Music for Business for SiriusXM. "Our team is proud Diamond Aircraft offers our Weather service in aircraft across their lineup. Diamond Aircraft is providing their pilots the ability to experience critical weather features and information – via uninterrupted service coast-to-coast from taxi to touchdown. And adding SiriusXM's All Access package means everyone on board can enjoy the best in audio entertainment – all flight long."

Diamond Aircraft come optionally equipped with Garmin GDL69 avionics to deliver SiriusXM Aviation Weather features including:

High-Resolution Composite Radar updating every 2.5 minutes

Surface Visibility

NEXRAD Storm Cell Attributes

2.5 minute updates for Lightning strike locations: cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground

Base Reflectivity Radar

Plus other capabilities that ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast) weather doesn't offer including:

No line-of-sight restrictions

No altitude limitations

No gaps in coverage coast-to-coast

Weather & Info from taxi to landing

A three-month subscription to SiriusXM's satellite-delivered aviation weather, information, and audio programming services are available on the following popular Diamond models – DA40NG, DA40XLT, DA42-VI, DA42-L360, and DA62.

The All Access audio programming package is SiriusXM's most extensive offering and includes Howard Stern, every NFL, MLB®, and NBA game, every NASCAR® race, plus NHL® games, PGA TOUR® coverage and live college sports, as well as SiriusXM's wide variety of commercial-free music, plus talk programming, comedy and several exclusive online-only channels. All-Access subscribers also get access to SiriusXM programming when they are not in the air, on the SiriusXM app and online at www.siriusxm.com.

About Diamond Aircraft

Diamond Aircraft, headquartered in Austria with facilities in Canada and China, is amongst the leading aircraft manufacturer in General Aviation. Founded in 1981, Diamond has pioneered many aviation firsts and achieved numerous milestones and industry expert accolades. Today, Diamond Aircraft has more than 1,000 employees worldwide and offers the most complete range of certified piston aircraft models: from the 2 seat single DA20 to the stunning 7 seat DA62. With its complete line of piston aircraft including a dedicated flight training concept with Single Engine Piston (DA40 NG, DA40XLT) and Multi Engine Piston (DA42-VI, DA42-L360) trainers, along with type-specific flight training simulators and proprietary engines, Diamond Aircraft is the only sole source provider in the fleet training market. Diamond Aircraft also made a footprint in the special mission market with the remote sensing turnkey solutions DA42 MPP and DA62 MPP and the soon to be certified aerobatic turboprop tandem trainer series DART. Diamond Aircraft uses proprietary lead-free jet fuel piston engines, made by Austro Engine GmbH (a 100% subsidiary of Diamond Aircraft Austria), for the DA40NG, DA42-VI and DA62. Every one of Diamond's aircraft shares a common DNA, incorporating leading edge technology, not for the sake of innovation, but for superior performance, efficiency and safety. Over 5,000 Diamond airplanes are flown by private pilots, professional flight training operators and institutions worldwide.

For more information, visit Diamond's newsroom at www.diamondaircraft.com/en/about-diamond/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at media@diamondaircraft.com, or follow us at facebook.com/diamondaircraftind, instagram.com/diamondaircraftind, or youtube.com/DiamondAircraftMedia.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

