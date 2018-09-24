Sirius XM Down Over 8% After Deal Announcement -- Data Talk

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (SIRI) is currently at $6.42, down $0.56 or 8.02%
-- Would be lowest close since May 2, 2018 when it closed at $6.32
-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Sept. 29, 2011 when it fell 9.97%
-- Earlier Monday, it was announced that the company agreed to buy Pandora Media Inc. in a deal valued at about $3.5 billion, as the two sides face increasing competition from Spotify Technology SA and Apple Inc.
-- Currently down six of the past seven days
-- Currently down two consecutive days, down 8.42% over this period
-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending September 30, 2011 when it fell 8.76%
-- Down 9.58% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since March 2014 when it fell 11.36%
-- Traded as low as $6.36; lowest intraday level since May 3, 2018 when it hit $6.31
-- Down 8.88% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since August 24, 2015 when it fell as much as 11.02%
-- Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
-- Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 12:08:05 PM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet