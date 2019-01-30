Sirius XM : Eight-time PGA TOUR Winner Brad Faxon Joins SiriusXM

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced that Brad Faxon, an eight-time winner on the PGA TOUR, will host an exclusive new show on the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel.

Just the Fax will debut this Monday, February 4, and air every Monday (4:00-5:00 pm ET) on Sirius channel 208, XM channel 92 and on the SiriusXM app. Faxon will discuss the most recent tournament news, interview and chat with personalities from around the world of golf, and offer insight and instruction to those who listen or call in to the show.

"I am honored and thrilled to become part of the SiriusXM family," said Faxon. "Anyone who knows me will tell you I love to talk about this sport. The best part of this platform is the ability to spend quality time with the listeners, maybe teach them a little something they can use on their next round and even give them a glimpse behind the scenes of the Tour or a favorite player."

"Brad is a terrific addition to SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "He is a masterful putter, and some of the best players in the game have sought his advice, so giving our listeners the opportunity to hear him talk about his approach and technique on the green is very special and something we are very excited about. His perspective on the game as a multi-time Tour winner, and the conversations he'll have with his many guests, will have fans eager to tune in each week."

Faxon has won 11 total professional golf events worldwide and has played on two Ryder Cup teams. Throughout the 1990s he was perennially a top 20 golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking, and during that time he recorded top ten finishes in the Masters (T-9 in 1993), The Open Championship (7th in 1994) and PGA Championship (5th in 1995).

Throughout his career Faxon has stood out as one of the best putters in the game. He led the PGA TOUR in putting average in 1996, 1999 and 2000 and he has counseled some of the top players in the world on techniques for improving their performance on the green.

In 2005, Faxon received one of golf's highest honors when he received the Payne Stewart Award, which is given to a player who best exemplifies Stewart's steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 34 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.7 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

