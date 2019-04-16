Sirius XM : Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller and former NBA GM Ryan McDonough Join Roster of Hosts on SiriusXM NBA Radio

Miller and McDonough join veteran broadcasters Sarah Kustok and Michael Grady as new voices that will be heard year-round on SiriusXM's 24/7 NBA channel

SiriusXM's NBA coverage also includes live play-by-play of every game of the NBA Playoffs and The Finals

NEW YORK - April 16, 2019 - SiriusXM today announced that Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller, former NBA team executive Ryan McDonough, and veteran NBA analysts Sarah Kustok and Michael Grady have joined the roster of hosts on SiriusXM's exclusive NBA channel, SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Miller hosts every Friday on No Look Pass, which airs from 1:00 to 4:00 pm ET. McDonough, Kustok and Grady can be heard on various SiriusXM NBA Radio shows. For a schedule of SiriusXM NBA Radio programming visit SiriusXM.com/NBAonSXM. SiriusXM NBA Radio airs nationwide on satellite radios (XM channel 86, Sirius channel 207) and on the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM also offers subscribers access to live play-by-play of every NBA game, including every game of the NBA Playoffs and The Finals. For a schedule of all games and their SiriusXM channels visit SiriusXM.com/NBAschedules.

'Cheryl, Ryan, Sarah and Michael are great additions to our SiriusXM NBA Radio channel,' said Steve Cohen, SiriusXM's SVP of Sports Programming. 'They have all been around the game for a long time and each bring a unique perspective to the airwaves. We are excited for them to share their insights with our listeners throughout the playoffs and into the offseason.'

Miller played collegiate basketball at the University of Southern California from 1982-1986, where she led the Trojans to NCAA Championships in 1983 and 1984 and was named Naismith College Player of the Year after her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She was a member of the 1984 U.S. Women's National Basketball Team that won the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Following her playing career, Miller was the head coach at USC (1993-1995), the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury (1997-2000), Langston University (2014-2015) and has been at the helm of the Cal State Los Angeles women's basketball team since 2016.

McDonough served as the general manager of the Phoenix Suns from 2013-2018. He was the runner up for the NBA Executive of the Year award after his first season in Phoenix as the architect of a Suns team that improved by 23 wins over the season prior. Before joining the Suns, McDonough spent a decade with the Boston Celtics in several front office positions, including assistant general manager.

Kustok is the lead game analyst for Brooklyn Nets games on the YES Network and has been on YES since 2012. She is also a contributor to FOX Sports 1, and previously worked as a reporter and anchor for Comcast SportsNet Chicago. Prior to her broadcasting career, Kustok played collegiate basketball at DePaul University and captained the Blue Demons to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2003 and 2004.

Grady is the Brooklyn Nets courtside reporter for the YES Network, where he has worked since 2017. Prior to joining the YES Network, he was a sports anchor for the ABC affiliate in Indianapolis, a host on 107.5 ESPN Radio in Indianapolis, and was named the 2016 Indiana Sportscaster of the Year.

NBA programming is available to SiriusXM subscribers nationwide. Those subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access plan get access on both SiriusXM radios and on the SiriusXM app, enabling them to tune in on their phones and on a variety of connected devices including Amazon Alexa devices, Sony PlayStation, smart TVs, Roku and more. Those listening via the SiriusXM app get access to the official radio broadcasts of all 30 NBA teams, ensuring they can hear their favorite team's announcers for every game.

###

