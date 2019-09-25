Sirius XM : Manheim and SiriusXM Team Up To Make SiriusXM Activation Easier for Dealers

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and Manheim, which operates the leading wholesale vehicle marketplace, are teaming up to make activation easier for dealers, demonstrating the accessibility and benefits of SiriusXM in the pre-owned vehicles they sell. When dealers purchase SiriusXM-equipped vehicles sold in-lane at any Manheim U.S. location, they can now take delivery of vehicles with SiriusXM already activated and working, at no extra cost to the dealers.

With this arrangement, dealers no longer need to individually activate radios for vehicles purchased from Manheim locations, saving them time and effort. This also enables their sales team to easily and fully showcase the availability of SiriusXM to customers on the lot and on test drives. Since April, Manheim has activated more than one million radios.

"This partnership is another way we're freeing up time for clients to focus on their core business of selling cars," said Patrick Brennan, senior vice president, Marketplace, at Manheim. "In-vehicle technology has become even more important in used vehicle sales, and we want to do all we can to help dealers get their purchases frontline ready."

Manheim offers complimentary SiriusXM pre-activation to any of the more than 37,500 franchise and independent dealers who have enrolled in the SiriusXM Pre-Owned Program. The SiriusXM Pre-Owned Program enables dealers to give their customers the benefit of a three-month subscription to the SiriusXM All Access package when purchasing any pre-owned vehicle with a factory-installed SiriusXM radio.

"Manheim is a groundbreaking leader in the industry of buying and selling used vehicles, and this is an exciting advancement for the growing number of dealers in our Pre-Owned Program," said Gail Berger, Vice President, Auto Remarketing for SiriusXM. "Drivers love having SiriusXM's world class programming in their vehicles, and dealers appreciate the added value of being able to give their customers a three-month subscription to SiriusXM. With Manheim we're making the SiriusXM activation process easier than ever for dealers and ensuring that SiriusXM is ready to be experienced at the push of a button in the cars and trucks they are selling."

Dealers who wish to participate in the SiriusXM Pre-Owned Program can learn more and enroll by going to SiriusXMDealerPrograms.com.

SiriusXM All Access is SiriusXM's most extensive offering, featuring Howard Stern, and including every NFL, MLB®, and NBA game, every NASCAR® race, plus NHL® games, PGA TOUR® coverage and live college sports, as well as SiriusXM's wide variety of commercial-free music, plus talk programming, comedy and several exclusive online-only channels. All-Access subscribers also get access to SiriusXM programming outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and online at siriusxm.com.

About Manheim (www.manheim.com)



Manheim ® is North America's leading provider of end-to-end wholesale solutions that help dealer and commercial clients increase profits in their used vehicle operations. Through its physical, mobile and digital sales network, Manheim offers services for inventory management, buying and selling, floor planning, logistics, assurance and reconditioning. With its omni-channel approach, Manheim Marketplace enables wholesale vehicle clients more efficient ways to connect and transact business how and when they want. Approximately 17,000 team members help Manheim offer 7 million used vehicles annually, facilitating transactions representing nearly $61 billion in value. Headquartered in Atlanta, Manheim North America is a Cox Automotive™ brand. For more information, visit http://press.manheim.com.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: SiriusXM.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:

SiriusXM:

Andrew FitzPatrick

Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com

Manheim:

Julie Zorn Shipp

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Cox Automotive

404-558-7837

julie.shipp@coxautoinc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manheim-and-siriusxm-team-up-to-make-siriusxm-activation-easier-for-dealers-300925275.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.