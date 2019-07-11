Sirius XM : Megastar Kevin Hart Expands Relationship with SiriusXM

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SiriusXM and Laugh Out Loud, Kevin Hart's comedy brand and multi-platform network, announced that the superstar actor and comedian is expanding his relationship with the world's largest audio entertainment company. Starting July 18, Hart's exclusive SiriusXM program, Straight From The Hart, will increase from a weekly show to twice a week, and will also double to two hours, giving listeners even greater comedy and dynamic banter from Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz.

Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 96 premiered on SiriusXM in February of 2018, with Hart hosting his own program alongside co-hosts and friends, The Plastic Cup Boyz. It's since emerged as one of the most popular comedy channels on SiriusXM. In April of 2019, Straight From The Hart became available on Pandora, and now ranks as the #1 podcast across all genres.

"I'm thrilled with the success we've had to date with SiriusXM and look forward to continuing that momentum by delivering more frequent programming, new segments and even bigger laughs for our listeners," said Kevin Hart. "The channel has been an incredible amplifier for the Laugh Out Loud brand as we further expand our distribution universe and explore new ways to connect with audiences across all platforms."

"Kevin is one of the world's top stars with impeccable taste for championing diverse comedic voices, therefore it's no surprise that his Laugh Out Loud Radio channel has been so successful," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "We're excited to continue our relationship with Kevin in an even greater capacity, now offering SiriusXM subscribers quadruple the entertainment."

The new season of Straight From The Hart will kick off on July 18 with episodes airing Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 - 9:00 PM ET.

Following in August, Hart will premiere a recurring interview special, Hart to Heart, in which he'll sit down with fellow celebrities and some of the greatest names in comedy for hilarious and uniquely insightful interviews. The all-new format will debut at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal where fans will be treated to an evening of conversation, comedy, and candor as Hart will conduct interviews with Trevor Noah, Anthony Anderson, Howie Mandel, and other guests, in front of a live audience at Montreal's The Monument-National theater. These special interviews will air in place of regularly scheduled broadcasts of Hart's show on August 8 and August 22.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can listen to SiriusXM's 200+ channels – including Laugh Out Loud Radio – at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.

About Laugh Out Loud

Laugh Out Loud is a comedy brand and multi-platform network founded by the world's top comedian Kevin Hart. Through his network, Hart delivers his vision for the future of comedy: social, mobile, multicultural and seriously funny. From stand-up legends to globally-recognized digital influencers, Hart and LOL curate comedy's boldest voices to produce original scripted and unscripted series, stand-up specials, live broadcasts and special events. Hart brings the groundbreaking social-first strategy that earned him 100 million+ followers to Laugh Out Loud, with one core mission: keep the world laughing. Dope Comedy. Delivered Daily. Always On. Always Loud. Directly from Kevin Hart and his hand-picked crew of comedic rockstars.

About Kevin Hart, Actor / Comedian / Author / Investor

Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years, Hart has become Hollywood's box office powerhouse, with ten films opening at number one on opening weekend. Hart is currently in production working on his new film, Fatherhood, a movie which he is staring in and also producing through his production company - Hartbeat Productions. Fatherhood is based on the best-selling book Two Kisses for Maddy and will be released in the spring of 2020. In theatres now, Hart can be heard reprising his role as "Snowball," in The Secret Life of Pets 2. In December 2019, Hart returns to Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Danny DeVito and Karen Gillian. In 2019, Hart starred in STX Entertainment's The Upside alongside Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman. In 2018, Hart co-wrote, produced, and starred in Universal's Night School, all under Hartbeat Productions. In 2017, Hart starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, his highest grossing movie to date. He recently wrapped his global live standup comedy tour, "The Irresponsible Tour," which was also released as an original Netflix standup special in April 2019. Hart's last tour, "What Now," grossed over $100 million worldwide and culminated in a performance to a sold-out crowd at Philadelphia's NFL stadium. Hart's previous credits include: Central Intelligence, The Secret Life of Pets, and the Ride Along films. Kevin's memoir, I Can't Make This Up , debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Seller list and remained on the Top 10 Print Hardcover Bestsellers List for ten weeks straight. Hart's digital network, the Laugh Out Loud Network, serves as a platform for emerging comedians and is home to two premium series which both feature Kevin - "What the Fit?" and "Cold as Balls." Kevin's brand endorsements include NIKE, Chase J.P Morgan and additionally, Hart is an investor & designer in Tommy John.

About The Plastic Cup Boyz

The Plastic Cup Boyz are a group of successful comedians, actors, and writers consisting of Will "Spank" Horton, Na'im Lynn, Joey Wells, Harry Ratchford, and Wayne Brown. The group brings over a decade of experience on the stand-up scene, having performed all over the world as Kevin Hart's longtime opening act, and have gone on to star in numerous televisions specials, including multiple appearances on Comedy Central that have highlighted their outstanding comedic abilities.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

