Sirius XM : NBA Season Airs Nationwide on SiriusXM

Live broadcasts of every game from Opening Night through NBA Finals

SiriusXM NBA Radio channel features call-in talk shows hosted by Greg Anthony, Antonio Daniels, Amin Elhassan, David Griffin, Brendan Haywood, Eddie Johnson, Tim Legler, Rick Mahorn, Brian Scalabrine and others

NEW YORK - October 16, 2018 - SiriusXM will provide NBA fans with extensive coverage for the 2018-19 NBA season, offering live play-by-play of every game from Opening Night through The Finals, plus daily in-depth talk and analysis on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

The NBA begins its 73rd season tonight, October 16, with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Celtics hosting the Philadelphia 76ers (8:00 pm ET) in a rematch of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. That will be followed by the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, winners of the last two and three of the last four NBA Finals, hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (10:30 pm ET). Channels for these and future games on SiriusXM can be found at SiriusXM.com/NBAonSXM.

NBA programming is available to SiriusXM subscribers nationwide. Those subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access plan get access on both SiriusXM radios and on the SiriusXM app, enabling them to tune in on their phones and on a variety of connected devices including Amazon Alexa devices, Sony Playstation, smart TVs, Roku and more. Those listening via the SiriusXM app get access to the official radio broadcasts of all 30 NBA teams, ensuring they can hear their favorite team's announcers for every game.

In addition to live play-by-play, SiriusXM NBA Radio offers fans the most extensive and in-depth NBA coverage available on radio. The channel airs nationwide on satellite radios (XM channel 86, Sirius channel 207) and on the SiriusXM app and offers live game broadcasts and a daily schedule of NBA-focused news and talk.

The roster of hosts on SiriusXM NBA Radio includes current and former players and coaches, who take calls from NBA fans across the country and discuss the headline stories happening around the NBA.

Former players, coaches and executives on the channel include Greg Anthony, Antonio Daniels, Amin Elhassan, David Griffin, Brendan Haywood, Eddie Johnson, Tim Legler, Rick Mahorn and Brian Scalabrine. They are joined on air by hosts Howard Beck, Mark Boyle, Gerald Brown, Tom Byrne, Tina Cervasio, Noah Coslov, Howie Cowart, Brian Custer, Brian Geltzeiler, Jason Goff, Jared Greenberg, Zach Harper, Jonathan Hood, Frank Isola, Jason Jackson, Rick Kamla, Mitch Lawrence, Joel Meyers, Mark Morgan, Jeff Rickard, Chris Spatola and Justin Termine.

New to the SiriusXM NBA Radio lineup is an all-new afternoon show airing weekdays from 1:00 - 4:00 pm ET featuring a rotation of three hosts from a pool of former players and executives including Greg Anthony, Antonio Daniels, Amin Elhassan, David Griffin, Tim Legler and Rick Mahorn, as well as a new weekly show, Coach Von's Corner, hosted by comedian Von Decarlo (Wednesdays, 6:00 pm ET).

NBA fans can call in to discuss their teams and weigh in with their opinions on the issues of the day. The channel will also feature regular interviews with current players and coaches as well as NBA legends, on-location broadcasts from special events and more.

