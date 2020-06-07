Log in
Sirius XM : Ozzy Osbourne's bassist & guitarist team up for special show on SiriusXM

06/07/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

Join Ozzy Osbourne band guitarist Zakk Wylde and bassist/music manager Blasko at home for an hour on Zakk & Blasko's House Arrest on Ozzy's Boneyard (Ch. 38), where they'll be playing their favorite hard and heavy classic rock songs and premiering Zakk Sabbath's new Ozzy tribute song, 'The Wizard.'

Zakk & Blasko's House Arrest premieres Wednesday, May 13 at 5pm ET. Catch encores of the special (all times ET) on Thursday, May 14 at 12am, 8am, and 1pm; Friday, May 15 at 5am, 3pm, and 11pm ET; Saturday, May 16 at 12pm, and 7pm; and Sunday, May 17 at 2am and 11am.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 18:40:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 697 M - -
Net income 2020 1 026 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 641 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 28 508 M 28 508 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 534
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,49 $
Last Close Price 6,51 $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Meyer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Jennifer C. Witz President-Sales, Marketing & Operations
David J. Frear Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-8.95%28 508
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-28.38%591
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-56.68%330
HT&E LIMITED-8.55%303
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-31.37%269
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-37.93%99
