Sirius XM : Ozzy Osbourne's bassist & guitarist team up for special show on SiriusXM

Join Ozzy Osbourne band guitarist Zakk Wylde and bassist/music manager Blasko at home for an hour on Zakk & Blasko's House Arrest on Ozzy's Boneyard (Ch. 38), where they'll be playing their favorite hard and heavy classic rock songs and premiering Zakk Sabbath's new Ozzy tribute song, 'The Wizard.'
Zakk & Blasko's House Arrest premieres Wednesday, May 13 at 5pm ET. Catch encores of the special (all times ET) on Thursday, May 14 at 12am, 8am, and 1pm; Friday, May 15 at 5am, 3pm, and 11pm ET; Saturday, May 16 at 12pm, and 7pm; and Sunday, May 17 at 2am and 11am.
