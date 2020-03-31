Log in
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : SiriusXM Offers Free Streaming Service Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

03/31/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

By Anne Steele

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will offer its streaming online radio service for free through May 15, Howard Stern said on his show Tuesday.

Sirius primarily offers a satellite radio service with over 30 million subscribers who mainly listen in their cars, but can also listen through their mobile phones, computers or smart speakers. Mr. Stern, whose popular radio show is carried only on SiriusXM, said the online service, which has more than 300 channels, would now be available widely for free. Subscriptions normally cost $8 to $22 a month.

With stay-at-home orders spanning the country, few people are getting in their cars each day for their usual commutes where they might listen to the radio. The promotion could introduce more potential subscribers to how the service can be accessed in the home, across smart TVs and other connected devices, which has been a focus area for the company as it tries to expand beyond the car.

"In the days ahead, we hope it's a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels," SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer said in a statement.

SiriusXM is also adding new channels -- starting with #StayHome Radio, billed as "a feel-good, ad-free music channel" -- and bringing back some music channels by top artists, including Billy Joel and Channel, Dave Matthews Band.

Write to Anne Steele at Anne.Steele@WSJ.com

