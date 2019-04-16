Sirius XM : SiriusXM To Launch 'The Cher Channel' On Wednesday, April 17

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that the one and only Cher and her music will be celebrated on the new, exclusive limited-run The Cher Channel on SiriusXM beginning April 17.

The Cher Channel, will showcase music from Cher's wide-ranging career, including her indelible hits as well as her musical influences. The channel will also feature a collection of recordings from every era of Cher's decades-long multi-award winning career along with stories from the legend about her music, her life and her legacy. Additionally, The Cher Channel will also feature music from the just released original cast album for The Cher Show, the new bio musical currently playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.

SiriusXM's The Cher Channel will launch on Wednesday, April 17 at 12:00 pm ET and run through Wednesday, May 1 at 3:00 am ET on SiriusXM radios (channel 4) and on the SiriusXM app.

"I can't imagine anyone doing a better job with my music than the brilliant cast of 'The Cher Show' and I'm looking forward to talking about the show and my career on the new SiriusXM channel," commented Cher.

"Working with Cher these last three years has confirmed everything I always thought about this extraordinary icon: She's brilliant, she's brave, and she is one of the greatest artists of our time," said producer Jeffrey Seller. "The Cher Channel on SiriusXM is a perfect way for fans to get even deeper into the inspiration that is Cher."

Subscribers since April 3, 2019 will be able to enter for the chance to win one grand prize of two trips for two to New York City including airfare, hotel stay and a pair of tickets to see The Cher Show on Broadway, plus see Cher live at Madison Square Garden from the front row and meet her at the show. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/Cher2019.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture — breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Cher is currently on tour with her critically acclaimed "Here We Go Again" Tour and most recently received a Kennedy Center Honor.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to The Cher Channel, channel 4, on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

About The Cher Show:

The Cher Show, a new bio musical featuring a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice and directed by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore, is currently playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52nd Street). The show stars Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block , Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond (in her Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They are joined by Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt. The Cher Show is produced by Cher, Flody Suarez, and four-time Tony Award-winner Jeffrey Seller. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.TheCherShowBroadway.com.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media Contacts for The Cher Show:

Amy Jacobs: 212-843-8077, ajacobs@rubenstein.com

Juliana Hannett: 212-843-8066, jhannett@rubenstein.com

Media contact for SiriusXM:

Carolina Dubon 646-313-2293, Carolina.dubon@siriusxm.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriusxm-to-launch-the-cher-channel-on-wednesday-april-17-300832920.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.