Sirius XM : SiriusXM Unveils Major Upgrade to Streaming Experience with New Channels, Personalization Powered by Pandora, and Expanded Video; Streaming Now Included for 30 Million Subscribers Beyond the Car

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that 30 million subscribers now have access to the world's best audio entertainment in more places than ever before. SiriusXM Select subscribers now join SiriusXM All Access, SiriusXM Essential Streaming and SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscribers with unlimited streaming access to the hundreds of SiriusXM music, sports, talk, news and entertainment channels, at no additional cost, outside the car on a phone, at home, and online.

With this new access to streaming, SiriusXM Select customers will also get access to over 100 recently launched Xtra Music Channels curated across genres and eras for any mood, occasion or activity. This coincides with an expanded preview of SiriusXM Video that unlocks more from SiriusXM's On Demand Archive. Subscribers can see hundreds of videos including in-studio performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and more.

Subscribers to the SiriusXM All Access and SiriusXM Premier Streaming packages will now be able to create their own customized commercial-free music stations within the SiriusXM app. With the launch of these Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, SiriusXM listeners can get a truly unique combination of rich music curation and industry-leading personalization not found in any other audio entertainment service. These Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora will employ Pandora's unrivaled listener personalization technology, driven by its pioneering Music Genome Project. The Stations will draw from SiriusXM's vast music library and be served through SiriusXM's delivery infrastructure.

"We have always been dedicated to delivering our customers great value for their subscriptions, and we have achieved remarkable growth and listener loyalty by delivering unrivaled and exclusive content in an easy-to-use way. These new initiatives represent another tremendous step forward in that effort, and give our customers more value for their money than ever before," said Jennifer Witz, SiriusXM's President, Sales, Marketing and Operations. "Tens of millions of SiriusXM Select subscribers now get access to SiriusXM outside the car, and the many benefits of the SiriusXM app, at no additional cost. We are also especially proud that only six months after completing the merger with Pandora, our teams have brought unique music personalization to the SiriusXM app using Pandora's industry-leading technology for our millions of All Access and Premier Streaming customers."

Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora deliver SiriusXM subscribers much of the unique functionality that Pandora listeners love most. Within the SiriusXM app subscribers can create their own commercial-free music stations based on the artist or song they are listening to at that moment, or by searching for their favorite artists. In the SiriusXM service, subscribers can then give songs a thumbs up or thumbs down, or even skip songs, to create their own personal channel that plays more of what they want based on their unique tastes.

SiriusXM Video Preview: More exclusive video content is now available to SiriusXM subscribers on the SiriusXM app and web player, featuring memorable performances and interviews from the archive, including artists and newsmakers such as Kevin Hart, Cardi B, Jonas Brothers, P!NK, Khalid, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, Lady Antebellum, BTS, George Clooney, Tracy Morgan, Chelsea Handler, Ryan Reynolds, KISS, Halsey, Bruno Mars, Brooks Koepka and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Plus, new videos are being added regularly. This marks the next step in SiriusXM's video offering, following the debut of video from The Howard Stern Show last year, with more to come from other SiriusXM personalities this fall, including Jenny McCarthy, Michelle Collins, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, Jeff Lewis, Emily Morse, Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Jason Ellis, Jess Cagle, Karen Hunter and others.

SiriusXM offers various subscription levels. Go to SiriusXM.com for more details on the programming and packages that SiriusXM offers subscribers in the car, at home, on a phone, and online. Introductory subscription packages in the vehicle start as low as $5/month, and for a limited time, three (3) months of SiriusXM outside the car for $1. See offer details here and here.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: SiriusXM.com.

