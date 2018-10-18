Sirius XM : SiriusXM and Amazon Make It Even Easier To Enjoy SiriusXM Programming on Echo Devices

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced a new marketing agreement with Amazon.com that bundles Amazon's popular line of Echo smart speakers with SiriusXM's streaming service, offering easy access to SiriusXM's acclaimed programming – Howard Stern, hundreds of channels of news, comedy, talk, live sports, and music – at significant savings to consumers, in the home.

The first phase of the collaboration showcases offers that are available to consumers now for a limited time. The offering is the largest initiative to date by SiriusXM – as part of its "Bring Us Home" campaign – to popularize its programming beyond its established base in cars, where it is installed in more than 110 million vehicles on the road today.

"Music and radio have always been central to the Alexa experience and how customers engage with her every single day," said Jeff Kunins, Vice President, Alexa Entertainment at Amazon. "We're excited to work with SiriusXM to offer customers even more ways to discover and listen to the content they love – including news, comedy, live sports, music and more from SiriusXM."

"The products that SiriusXM and Amazon offer, and that consumers love, truly go hand in hand," said Jim Meyer, Chief Executive Officer, SiriusXM. "Amazon is an unquestioned leader in delivering the products people want to their homes, and the extraordinary popularity of their Echo devices, and excitement for its latest Echo Dot, are the latest examples of that. As a leader in audio entertainment, SiriusXM's unparalleled bundle of programming makes listening through those devices more enjoyable. With an Echo device, the SiriusXM streaming service is easier than ever to use in the home. This marks the beginning of a collaboration between our two companies that will empower us both to serve new and existing customers better as we bundle our products and offer exceptional value for their purchase."

Eligible customers who currently own or purchase a new Amazon Echo device through Amazon.com will get their first three months free of SiriusXM programming when they subscribe to a new SiriusXM Premier Streaming or SiriusXM All Access subscription. For important offer details from Amazon, visit: www.amazon.com/sxmoffer.

Additionally, customers who go to SiriusXM.com to subscribe to a new SiriusXM All Access or SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscription – available at special promotional rates – will also receive Amazon's all-new Echo Dot for free, with a minimum six-month service requirement. Existing SiriusXM subscribers who upgrade from a SiriusXM Select to a SiriusXM All Access package will also be eligible for an offer to receive Amazon's all-new Echo Dot, thus unlocking access to SiriusXM's full streaming platform.

For important offer details from SiriusXM, visit: www.siriusxm.com/getalexa.

Additional initiatives involving Amazon devices, the Alexa voice service, and SiriusXM programming are expected to be announced this year.

SiriusXM All Access and SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscribers have streaming access to SiriusXM via the SiriusXM app and web player, enabling them to connect to their favorite channels online, on-the-go and at home on connected devices and speakers. SiriusXM's Premier Streaming offering is a standalone streaming subscription, while All Access combines streaming with SiriusXM's in-car audio offering.

The SiriusXM app offers more than 200 channels of content, including several exclusive online-only channels, video from the Howard Stern Show, and thousands of hours of on-demand content plus live music performances, comic routines, audio documentaries, and exclusive interviews.

SiriusXM All Access delivers a comprehensive bundle of entertainment, sports and news programming. It includes Howard Stern's two exclusive channels, commercial-free music from many genres, plus every NFL, MLB®, and NBA game, every NASCAR® race, NHL® games, PGA TOUR® coverage, college sports, some of the biggest names and brands in entertainment, news and comedy, and more.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 33.5 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com.

