Sirius XM : SiriusXM's UMF Radio to Showcase Ultra Music Festival Experience

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced the broadcast of SiriusXM's Ultra Virtual Audio Festival on UMF Radio starting on Friday, March 20.

SiriusXM's Ultra Virtual Audio Festival will feature exclusive live DJ sets from artists who were originally scheduled to perform at Ultra Music Festival, including Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, Major Lazer, Lost Frequencies, Oliver Heldens, Nicky Romero, and more.

SiriusXM's UMF Radio channel will launch on Friday, March 20 at 5:00 pm ET and will air through Monday, March 23 on channel 52, on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

The limited-run channel will also highlight past live DJ sets from previous Ultra Music Festival performances that have aired live on SiriusXM. Past sets from DJs, including Kygo, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello with special guest Roddy Ricch, Zedd, and Carl Cox, will broadcast throughout the weekend.

"With the postponement of beloved events, necessary changes in people's everyday life, and need for social distancing, we know our listeners are seeking a sense of community more than ever," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "To encourage that, we are pleased to be working with Ultra Music Festival to provide our listeners with this virtual audio festival featuring the diverse lineup of artists the UMF delivers year after year, as well as exclusive, fresh, new sets from some of the biggest names in dance music."

For the past 15 years, SiriusXM has broadcasted live from Ultra Music Festival, the world famous outdoor electronic dance music festival, headlined by some of the most important names in dance music in Miami, FL.

UMF Radio is also a weekly show on SiriusXM's Diplo's Revolution channel. The two-hour weekly show features a mix of the genre's most prominent and up-and-coming artists. UMF Radio airs Saturdays from 6:00—8:00 pm ET.

Ultra Music Festival ticket holders will receive an email offering access to SiriusXM's UMF Radio and its other programming. New customers can take advantage of a trial subscription offer to listen to SiriusXM's UMF Radio. For Offer Details and to sign up go to https://www.siriusxm.com/VirtualUltra .

SiriusXM subscribers can listen to UMF Radio (ch. 52) and other channels on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

