Sirius XM : SiriusXM to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that it plans to release third quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

SiriusXM will hold a conference call at 8:00 am ET the same day to discuss these results. Investors and the press can listen to the conference call via the company's website at investor.siriusxm.com.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 33.5 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.6 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

To download SiriusXM logos and artwork, visit http://www.siriusxm.com/LogosAndPhotos.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Sirius' and Pandora's reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: ability to meet the closing conditions to the merger, including the approval of Pandora's stockholders on the expected terms and schedule and the risk that regulatory approvals required for the merger are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; delay in closing the merger; failure to realize the expected benefits from the proposed transaction; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; Sirius' or Pandora's substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; Sirius' or Pandora's ability to retain subscribers or increase the number of subscribers is uncertain; Sirius' or Pandora's ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers; failing to protect the security of the personal information about Sirius' or Pandora's customers; interference to Sirius' or Pandora's service from wireless operations; Sirius and Pandora engage in substantial marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts are an important part of Sirius' and Pandora's business; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; Sirius' or Pandora's failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; Sirius' dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm Sirius' or Pandora's business; failure of Sirius' satellites would significantly damage its business; the interruption or failure of Sirius' or Pandora's information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; Sirius' failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to Sirius' or Pandora's business plan; Sirius' or Pandora's indebtedness; Sirius' studios, terrestrial repeater networks, satellite uplink facilities or Sirius' or Pandora's other ground facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; Sirius' principal stockholder has significant influence over its affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of Sirius' common stock; Sirius is a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules; impairment of Sirius' or Pandora's business by third-party intellectual property rights; changes to Sirius' dividend policies which could occur at any time; and risks related to the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and Sirius and Pandora disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger transaction involving Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ("Sirius") and Pandora Media, Inc. ("Pandora"). Sirius intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement of Pandora and a prospectus of Sirius and each party will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Any definitive proxy statement(s)/prospectus(es) will also be sent to the stockholders of Pandora seeking any required stockholder approval. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and stockholders of Pandora are urged to carefully read the entire registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus, when they become available, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction. The documents filed by Sirius and Pandora with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by Sirius may be obtained free of charge from Sirius at www.siriusxm.com, and the documents filed by Pandora may be obtained free of charge from Pandora at www.Pandora.com. Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge from Sirius upon written request to Sirius,1290 Avenue of the Americas, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10104, Attn: Investor Relations, or by calling (212) 584-5100, or from Pandora upon written request to Pandora, 2101 Webster Street, Suite 1650, Oakland, California 94612 Attn: Investor Relations or by calling (510) 451-4100.

Sirius and Pandora and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Pandora in favor of the approval of the merger. Information regarding Sirius' directors and executive officers is contained in Sirius' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated April 23, 2018, which are filed with the SEC. Information regarding Pandora's directors and executive officers is contained in Pandora's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated April 10, 2018, which are filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the registration statement(s) and the proxy statement(s)/prospectus(es) when they become available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Source: SiriusXM

Investor Relations contact:



Hooper Stevens

212-901-6718

hooper.stevens@siriusxm.com

Chris Leal

212-584-5236

chris.leal@siriusxm.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriusxm-to-announce-third-quarter-2018-results-300727934.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.