Sirius XM : SiriusXM to Broadcast Live from ULTRA Music Festival in Miami

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that for the 15th consecutive year, it will broadcast live from ULTRA Music Festival, the world famous outdoor electronic dance music festival, beginning Friday, March 29. ULTRA Music Festival will take place this year at an all new and larger festival grounds at Virginia Key on Biscayne Bay in Miami.

SiriusXM listeners will hear live DJ sets from The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Tiësto, Afrojack, Nicky Romero and others all weekend long. SiriusXM's "UMF Radio" channel will launch on Tuesday, March 26 at 12:00 pm ET and will air through Monday, April 1 via satellite on channel 51, and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

SiriusXM also announced that it will kick off Miami Music Week with live broadcasts for the first time ever from the 34th annual Winter Music Conference at the Faena District (WMC). The live programming will offer listeners an insider look at the WMC festivities through artist interviews and DJ performances.

Additionally, SiriusXM will broadcast its 3rd annual House of Chill live from the Faena Hotel Miami Beach on Wednesday, March 27 at 4:00 pm ET on SiriusXM's "UMF Radio." This year's House of Chill will feature exclusive downtempo performances from AMTRAC, Conro, SG Lewis and other surprise guests. SiriusXM will also broadcast the 33rd annual International Dance Music Awards after-party, live from The Faena Theater featuring DJ sets from MK, ILLENIUM and more. The live broadcast from the IDMA after-party will air on Thursday, March 28 from 9:30 pm ET - 12:00 am ET on SiriusXM's "UMF Radio."

After ULTRA Music Festival, SiriusXM's "UMF Radio" channel will feature highlights from this year's festival and will be available through the SiriusXM Internet Radio App on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com .

UMF Radio is also a weekly show on SiriusXM's Diplo's Revolution channel. The two-hour weekly show features a mix of the genre's most prominent and up-and-coming artists. UMF Radio airs Saturdays from 6:00—8:00 pm ET.

For more information about ULTRA Music Festival, please visit www.ultramusicfestival.com .

For more information on SiriusXM, please visit www.siriusxm.com .

