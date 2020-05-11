Sirius XM : SiriusXM with 360L to Debut on 2021 Model Year Audi Vehicles

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and Audi announced today that SiriusXM with 360L – SiriusXM's newest and most advanced audio entertainment platform – will make its debut in ten 2021 model year Audi vehicles in the coming months.

SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience, upgrading the way the subscriber interacts with the service by providing more choice in entertainment than ever before.

With SiriusXM with 360L, drivers and their passengers now get access to more than 10,000 hours of SiriusXM's recorded On Demand content whenever they want – including exclusive interviews, unique shows and live performances. It also delivers more live channels than ever from SiriusXM's acclaimed satellite and streaming lineup, which features an extensive selection of ad-free music, plus sports, entertainment, news and much more. SiriusXM with 360L's personalized "For You" recommendations and ability to search for related content also make it easier than ever for listeners to discover more of the programming they love.

SiriusXM with 360L will be standard equipment on the A6, A7, A8, Q7 and Q8 models and standard in most trim packages for the A4, A5, Q3, Q5 and allroad models. Audi models with SiriusXM with 360L are expected to be available at Audi dealers nationwide this fall. SiriusXM with 360L is anticipated to be available on other models in future model years.

"Audi's immersive infotainment is designed to enrich the driving experience and delight drivers and passengers, and adding SiriusXM with 360L to most of our 2021 model lineup certainly complements our Multi-Media Interface," said Pom Malhotra, director, Connected Services, Audi of America. "The choices provided by SiriusXM with 360L are nearly unlimited, and they help bolster our technology-forward position among premium automakers."

"Introducing SiriusXM with 360L across nearly the entire lineup of 2021 model year Audi vehicles gives Audi customers access to the very best offering from SiriusXM and is another major step forward for us as we continue to roll 360L out to the major vehicle manufacturers," said Rodney Pickett, SVP, Automotive Partnerships, for SiriusXM. "Audi has a long-established track record as a leader of in-vehicle technology. SiriusXM with 360L's revolutionary hybrid content delivery system gives Audi drivers and their passengers access to an unparalleled variety of premium content and in-vehicle personalization."

The benefits of SiriusXM with 360L include:

More variety

More channels available to listeners, including many of SiriusXM's exclusive streaming channels.

Access to over 10,000 hours of on demand SiriusXM exclusive shows, interviews, and events in the car, giving listeners more of what they want, when they want to hear it.

Enhanced sports play-by-play offering that makes it easier to find the listener's favorite team when it is game time, and gives them access to the official broadcasts for more pro and college teams.

A more personalized experience

Smart "For You" content recommendations enable listeners to discover more of what they love, based on listening habits, served on screen in an easy to use way.

Individual vehicle profiles allow multiple drivers and passengers to customize and maintain their own vehicle favorites.

Ease of use

Dynamic user interface allows for easy navigation between satellite and streaming channels and SiriusXM On Demand content.

"Related" recommendations feature allows listeners to easily discover other channels and on demand shows/episodes related to the currently playing channel and content.

Audi owners receive a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM's All Access package with the purchase or lease of equipped 2021 model year vehicles.

SiriusXM with 360L's streaming content in Audi vehicles is powered by Verizon's 4G LTE network, which delivers fast, reliable in-vehicle access to on-demand content.

SiriusXM All Access is SiriusXM's most extensive offering, featuring Howard Stern, SiriusXM's wide variety of commercial-free music, plus live pro and college sports, talk programming, comedy and several exclusive online-only channels. All Access subscribers also get access to SiriusXM programming outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and online at SiriusXM.com and at home on a wide variety of connected devices and speakers.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

About Audi of America

Audi of America, Inc. and its U.S. dealers offer a full line of German-engineered luxury vehicles. AUDI AG is among the most successful luxury automotive brands, delivering about 1.845 million vehicles globally in 2019. In the U.S., Audi of America sold just over 224,000 vehicles in 2019 and launched the brand's first fully electric vehicle, the Audi e-tron – one of four fully electric models coming to the U.S. market in the next two years. Globally, the brand aims to be CO2 neutral by 2050. Visit audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com for more information regarding Audi vehicles and business topics.

