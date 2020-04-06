Sirius XM : SoulCycle Radio to Launch Instructor-Guided Virtual Workouts Beginning April 6 on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that SoulCycle Radio will launch instructor-guided virtual workouts on the popular music channel, in addition to regular programming, to help listeners workout with inspiration and music-motivation at home. Beginning Monday, April 6 at 9 am ET, SiriusXM listeners will find favorite SoulCycle instructors sharing their own music playlists and workout tips to take you through a one-hour workout at home – no equipment or level of expertise needed.

The instructor-guided workouts with SoulCycle Radio on SiriusXM will be available weekdays with three new sessions a day; 9 am ET for a morning workout session; 3 pm ET for a midday workout; and 9 pm ET for a more reflective evening workout. Listeners to SoulCycle Radio (channel 4) will be treated to an hour of uplifting music plus exercise tips and motivational messages from SoulCycle's popular instructors including Stacey Griffith, Laurie Cole, Sue Molnar, Melanie Griffith, Bevin Prince, Samantha Jade, Jaclyn Mitgang, Noa Shaw, Ariel Padilla and Junior Kennedy.

Every weekday, SoulCycle instructors will share new playlists of inspiring songs to help lift spirits and get you moving wherever you are. The curated music will follow the arc of a typical workout class – taking you from warm up, to high intensity, to cool down and a relaxing stretch. SoulCycle Radio will also feature "marathon weekends" where listeners will be treated to more virtual workout sessions every three hours on Saturdays and Sundays. Also beginning April 10, Pandora will launch six new exclusive instructor playlists featuring curated music selections with personal audio introductions.

In addition to virtual workout playlists three times a day, SoulCycle Radio listeners can tap into SiriusXM.com and the SiriusXM app at any time to listen to music and instructor playlists on demand: siriusxm.us/soulcycleworkout.

SoulCycle Radio is dedicated to playing feel-good music along with inspiring messages from a variety of SoulCycle instructors from coast-to-coast. Listeners to the channel can expect to hear music from artists such as Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Beyonce, Jay Z, The Chainsmokers and much more.

SoulCycle Radio is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 4) and to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM's recently announced free streaming access period through May 15. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree

About SoulCycle

SoulCycle is the leading lifestyle brand that redefines health and wellness through unique mind-body-soul experiences. It was founded on a few simple ideas: That fitness could be a physical, musical and inspirational experience, and one that you look forward to. With transformative class offerings, strong community, talented instructors and unparalleled hospitality, SoulCycle serves an important purpose: move people to move the world.

SoulCycle transformed boutique fitness with the launch of its signature indoor cycling class in New York City in 2006, and has since continued to innovate and grow for its community. There are currently 99 studios across the U.S. and internationally in Canada and England. In addition to offering a one-of-a-kind fitness experience, studios are popular retail destinations, featuring the brand's proprietary apparel collection, Soul by SoulCycle. In 2020, SoulCycle rolled out its highly anticipated at-home bike in partnership with Variis, a first-of-its-kind fitness platform from Equinox Media. Now, riders everywhere can harness the energy of the SoulCycle experience.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

