Sirius XM : Super Bowl LIII Week on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced its wide-ranging audio coverage for Super Bowl LIII, offering multiple live broadcasts of the game in eight languages, a dedicated Super Bowl LIII pop up channel, plus an unparalleled mix of sports, entertainment and music programming throughout Super Bowl Week.

On Sunday, February 3 (6:00 pm ET), SiriusXM's coverage of Super Bowl LIII from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will showcase 10 different game broadcasts to choose from, available on SiriusXM radios, as well as on the SiriusXM app for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package.

Westwood One national radio broadcast

New England Patriots radio broadcast

Los Angeles Rams radio broadcast

radio broadcast Spanish language broadcast

Chinese language broadcast

German language broadcast

French language broadcast

Japanese language broadcast

Hungarian language broadcast

Portuguese language broadcast

Channel numbers for broadcasts can be found here: SiriusXM.com/SuperBowlLIII

SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88) will broadcast live from Radio Row at the Georgia World Congress Center throughout Super Bowl week, offering listeners the latest news and expert analysis, plus dozens of interviews daily. SiriusXM NFL Radio hosts in Atlanta will include Gil Brandt, Tim Brown, David Diehl, Bruce Gradkowski, Torry Holt, Pat Kirwan, Ed McCaffrey, Jim Miller, Kirk Morrison, Brady Quinn, Ross Tucker, Charlie Weis, Bob Papa, Alex Marvez, Bruce Murray, John Clayton and Howard Balzer.

On Saturday, February 2, SiriusXM NFL Radio will have live interviews from the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors event that salutes the top players and performers of the 2018 season, including the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide, the AP Most Valuable Player, AP Coach of the Year and more. Listeners will also hear live coverage of the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.

Several other SiriusXM sports, entertainment and music channels will broadcast from the SiriusXM set on Radio Row at the Georgia World Congress Center, culminating in a showcase day of programming on Friday, February 1.

Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz will host a special edition of their SiriusXM show, Straight from the Hart , live from Radio Row on Friday at 11:00 am ET ( Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio, SiriusXM 96)

and will host a special edition of their SiriusXM show, , live from Radio Row on Friday at ( Laugh Out Loud Radio, SiriusXM 96) Jenny McCarthy hosts a special edition of The Jenny McCarthy Show live from Radio Row on Friday at 10:00 am ET (SiriusXM Stars, channel 109).

hosts a special edition of live from Radio Row on Friday at (SiriusXM Stars, channel 109). Joel and Victoria Osteen will host their show from Radio Row at 11:00 am ET on Friday (airs Friday at 5:00 pm ET on Joel Osteen Radio, SiriusXM 128).

will host their show from Radio Row at (airs Friday at on Joel Osteen Radio, SiriusXM 128). 2014 NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick hosts his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show, Happy Hours , live from Radio Row on Friday at 11:00 am ET (SiriusXM 90).

hosts his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show, , live from Radio Row on Friday at (SiriusXM 90). Storme Warren hosts a special edition of his country music show, The Storme Warren Show , live from Radio Row on Friday at 7:00 am ET (The Highway, SiriusXM 56) \

hosts a special edition of his country music show, , live from Radio Row on Friday at (The Highway, SiriusXM 56) \ DJ Whoo Kid will host a special edition of his weekly show on Eminem's Shade 45 channel from Radio Row on Friday at noon ET . The show will air on Shade 45 (SiriusXM 45) at 4:00 pm ET and on Hip Hop Nation (SiriusXM 44) at 6:00 pm ET .

will host a special edition of his weekly show on Eminem's Shade 45 channel from Radio Row on Friday at . The show will air on Shade 45 (SiriusXM 45) at and on Hip Hop Nation (SiriusXM 44) at . Gary Dell 'Abate and Jon Hein will host The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show on Howard Stern's exclusive SiriusXM channel, Howard 101, live from Radio Row on Friday at 1:00 pm ET (SiriusXM 101).

Other SiriusXM highlights for Super Bowl Week:

Super Bowl LIII Radio launches as a special week long pop-up channel today, January 28 (SiriusXM channel 4). The channel will be the home for highlights from the best programming happening across several SiriusXM channels during Super Bowl Week. It will include commentary and analysis from SiriusXM's personalities, interviews with some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports, various music specials and more, all in one place.

Throughout the week, Super Bowl LIII Radio will feature broadcasts of past Super Bowls and live coverage of NFL press conferences, and will be a valuable source for fans seeking info on the NFL activities happening in Atlanta, including Super Bowl Experience and GameDay Fan Plaza, and game day specifics on transportation, parking, stadium security and more.

SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82) will broadcast live from Radio Row throughout the week, featuring shows hosted by Christopher 'Mad Dog' Russo, Adam Schein, Evan Cohen and Mike Babchik, Steve Torre and Danny Kanell.

On Wednesday and Thursday, ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM (SiriusXM 84) will broadcast live from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm ET from the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta, featuring shows hosted by Wes Durham, Ben Hartsock and Geoff Schwartz.

Additionally, SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio (Sirius 210, XM 87), Business Radio Powered by The Wharton School (SiriusXM 132) and comedian Michael Yo from Entertainment Weekly Radio (SiriusXM 105) will present several shows during the week from various venues including Radio Row, Super Bowl Experience and Atlanta's Centennial Park.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 34 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.7 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

To download SiriusXM logos and artwork, visit http://www.siriusxm.com/LogosAndPhotos.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract and retain subscribers, which is uncertain; interference to our service from wireless operations; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; the security of the personal information about our customers; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Andrew FitzPatrick, Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com

Carolina Dubon, Carolina.Dubon@SiriusXM.com

Kevin Bruns, Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-bowl-liii-week-on-siriusxm-300785266.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.