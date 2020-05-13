Sirius XM : The Chainsmokers to Host SiriusXM's First-Ever Virtual DisDance Festival

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced the broadcast of SiriusXM's first-ever Virtual DisDance Festival, a 3-day virtual festival hosted by The Chainsmokers starting on Friday, May 22 on SiriusXM's BPM channel.

BPM's Virtual DisDance Festival will feature exclusive, new live DJ sets from the biggest artists in Dance music, from the artists' homes. Headlining performers include Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Deadmau5, Kaskade, Kygo, Love Regenerator (Calvin Harris), Major Lazer, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto and more.

Listeners can experience BPM's Virtual DisDance Festival starting on Friday, May 22 at 4:00 pm ET through Sunday, May 24, on SiriusXM radios (channel 51) and on the SiriusXM app. Select sets from BPM's Virtual DisDance Festival will also replay on Monday, May 25.

The three-day broadcast will also feature DJ sets from artists including Above & Beyond, Gryffin, Krewella, Nicky Romero and many more. Additionally, the virtual festival will feature a special broadcast of an Avicii set from 2011 from an exclusive SiriusXM event, which will air on Saturday, May 23 at 5:00 pm ET.

"We're thrilled to be providing a top-notch line up of some of the biggest names in Dance music in our first-ever Virtual DisDance Festival. The virtual event will bring the festival experience to life and entertain Dance music fans nationwide with original performances and appearances they won't want to miss," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "Our listeners can continue to count on SiriusXM to keep them close to their favorite artists and to deliver great exclusive, original, and entertaining content. Our Virtual DisDance Festival is no exception."

SiriusXM's first-ever Virtual DisDance Festival will benefit MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to support music industry workers in need. The COVID-19 Relief Fund was established to provide monetary support to the thousands of music creators and industry professionals who have been most affected by the Coronavirus pandemic due to the unprecedented cancellation of music events and work opportunities.

While The Chainsmokers are currently on a musical hiatus, they will serve as festival hosts. Additionally, SiriusXM subscribers can listen to their weekly SiriusXM music show, The Chainsmokers Electro 15 every Friday at 8:00 pm ET on SiriusXM's BPM channel.

BPM plays the biggest and emerging Dance hits and remixes. Listeners will hear music from artists including The Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Kaskade, Marshmello, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Morgan Page and more.

SiriusXM's BPM is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 51), and to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM's free streaming access period through May 31. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.

For more information on set times and how to donate to MusiCares visit: Siriusxm.com/disdancefest.

SiriusXM BPM's Virtual DisDance Festival Line-Up:

Above & Beyond

Afrojack

Alesso

Alison Wonderland

Armin van Buuren

3LAU

Cash Cash

CID

Dabin

Deadmau5

Don Diablo

Duke & Jones

Galantis

Gryffin

JOYRYDE

Kaskade

Krewella

Kygo

Lost Kings

Loud Luxury

Love Regenerator (Calvin Harris)

Major Lazer

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

MK

Nicky Romero

Oliver Heldens

Paul Oakenfold

Sam Feldt

Sikdope

Slushii

Steve Aoki

Tiësto

Tritonal

Valentino Khan

Yellow Claw

Young Bombs

ABOUT MUSICARES

A friend and ally of the music community, MusiCares was established by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people. A four-star charity and safety net in times of need, MusiCares offers confidential preventive, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues. Through the generosity of our donors and volunteer professionals, our dedicated team works across the country to ensure the music community has the resources and support it needs.

For more information, visit www.musicares.org, "like" MusiCares on Facebook, and follow @MusiCares on Twitter and Instagram.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is adversely impacting our business; our substantial competition that is likely to increase over time; our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, which may not be successful, and may adversely affect our business; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts are an important part of our business; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; a substantial number of our Sirius XM subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products, particularly in mobile advertising, our results of operations will be adversely affected; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; our business depends in part upon the auto industry; our Pandora business depends in part upon consumer electronics manufacturers; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our ability to offer interactive features in our Pandora services depends upon maintaining licenses with copyright owners; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; economic conditions, including advertising budgets and discretionary spending, may adversely affect our business and operating results; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions or other strategic investments and initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora; our use of pre-1972 sound recordings on our Pandora service could result in additional costs; we may from time to time modify our business plan, and these changes could adversely affect us and our financial condition; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; existing or future laws and regulations could harm our business; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:



Angela Burke

Angela.Burke@siriusxm.com

Carolina Dubon

Carolina.Dubon@siriusxm.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-chainsmokers-to-host-siriusxms-first-ever-virtual-disdance-festival-301058820.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.