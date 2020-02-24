SiS International : PROFIT WARNING - SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

新 龍 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00529)

PROFIT WARNING

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of SiS International Holdings Limited (the "Company") published on 20 February 2020. The board of Directors (the "Board") would like to provide further information to the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company on the estimated consolidated net profit of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Reporting Period").

It is expected that the consolidated net profit after tax of the Group for the Reporting Period may experience a decrease by approximately 60% compared with the consolidated net profit after tax of HK$329,476,000 for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Financial Year"). This is mainly attributable to (1) a reduction in gain from change in fair value of the Group's investment properties for the Reporting Period as compared with HK$220,819,000 of fair value gain from investment properties for the 2018 Financial Year; and (2) an approximately HK$31,000,000 loss from change in fair value of equity instruments through profit or loss as compared with a gain of HK$7,041,000 for the 2018 Financial Year.

As the Company is still in the process of finalising the annual results for the Reporting Period and the valuation of various investments, this announcement is only based on the preliminary review on the unaudited management accounts of the Group, which have not been audited by the Company's auditors. Audited results of the Group for the Reporting Period will be announced as soon as practicable in March 2020.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Hong Kong, 25 February 2020

