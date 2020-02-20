Log in
SiS International : Profit Warning

02/20/2020 | 06:42pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

新 龍 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00529)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of Directors (the "Board") of SiS International Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that the consolidated net profit of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 is likely to have a material decline as compared with that for the financial year ended 31 December 2018. Such decrease was mainly attributable to the reduction in the valuation of the Group's properties and equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss as a result of the volatile market conditions in Hong Kong and worldwide.

As the Company is still in the process of finalising the annual results for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 and the valuation of various investments, this announcement is only based on the preliminary review on the unaudited management accounts of the Group, which have not been confirmed or audited by the Company's auditors. Audited results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be announced as soon as practicable and the related annual report will be published thereafter.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

SiS International Holdings Limited

LIM Kia Hong

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 20 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Lim Kia Hong, Mr. Lim Kiah Meng, Mr. Lim Hwee Hai, and Madam Lim Hwee Noi. The independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lee Hiok Chuan, Ms. Ong Wui Leng and Mr. Ma Shiu Sun, Michael.

* For identification purpose only.

Disclaimer

SiS International Holdings Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 23:41:16 UTC
