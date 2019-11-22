Log in
SiS International Holdings Limited    0529

SIS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0529)
SiS International : UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF SIS HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS LIMITED ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

11/22/2019 | 03:37am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

新龍國際集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00529)

UPDATE ON

THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF

SIS HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS LIMITED

ON THE MAIN BOARD OF

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcements of the SiS International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated October 19, 2018, November 27, 2018, December 7, 2018, March 22, 2019 and March 28, 2019 and the circular of the Company dated December 13, 2018 in respect of the proposed spin-off and separate listing of the SiS Hospitality Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange by way of the Distribution and Global Offering. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated March 22, 2019.

In light of the current market conditions and having carefully considered all circumstances, the Company has decided to postpone the Proposed Spin-off to a later stage. The Board considers that such decision will not have any material adverse impact on the existing business operations and financial position of the Group. The Company will make further announcement(s) if and when circumstances change and it decides to revive the exercise of the Proposed Spin-off.

GENERAL

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should be aware that there is no assurance that the Proposed Spin-off will take place or as to when it may take place. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should therefore exercise caution when dealing in or investing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board of

SIS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Chiu Lai Chun, Rhoda

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, November 22, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Lim Kia Hong, Mr. Lim Kiah Meng, Mr. Lim Hwee Hai and Madam Lim Hwee Noi. The independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lee Hiok Chuan, Ms. Ong Wui Leng and Mr. Ma Shiu Sun, Michael.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

SiS International Holdings Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:36:01 UTC
