Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
16-Jul-2020 / 19:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Moscow, Russia - 16 July 2020 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ms. Anna Belova
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 16.52
721,489
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
721,489 shares
Price
RUB 11,918,998.28
e)
Date of the transaction
July 15, 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Andrey Dubovskov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 16.52
480,992
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
480,992 shares
Price
RUB 7,945,987.84
e)
Date of the transaction
July 15, 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Vladimir Evtushenkov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 16.52
721,489
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
721,489 shares
Price
RUB 11,918,998.28
e)
Date of the transaction
July 15, 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Felix Evtushenkov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 16.52
721,489
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
721,489 shares
Price
RUB 11,918,998.28
e)
Date of the transaction
July 15, 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Dr. Ron Sommer
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 16.52
754,237
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
754,237 shares
Price
RUB 12,459,995.24
e)
Date of the transaction
July 15, 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Robert Kocharyan
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 16.52
754,237
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
754,237 shares
Price
RUB 12,459,995.24
e)
Date of the transaction
July 15, 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Roger Munnings
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 16.52
754,237
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
754,237 shares
Price
RUB 12,459,995.24
e)
Date of the transaction
July 15, 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Mikhail Shamolin
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 16.52
721,489
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
721,489 shares
Price
RUB 11,918,998.28
e)
Date of the transaction
July 15, 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. David Iakobachvili
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 16.52
754,237
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
754,237 shares
Price
RUB 12,459,995.24
e)
Date of the transaction
July 15, 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
***
Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru