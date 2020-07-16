Log in
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/16/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

16-Jul-2020 / 19:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

 

Moscow, Russia - 16 July 2020 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ms. Anna Belova

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 16.52

721,489

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

721,489 shares

Price

RUB 11,918,998.28

e)

Date of the transaction

July 15, 2020

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Andrey Dubovskov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 16.52

480,992

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

480,992 shares

Price

RUB 7,945,987.84

e)

Date of the transaction

July 15, 2020

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Vladimir Evtushenkov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 16.52

721,489

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

721,489 shares

Price

RUB 11,918,998.28

e)

Date of the transaction

July 15, 2020

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Felix Evtushenkov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 16.52

721,489

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

721,489 shares

Price

RUB 11,918,998.28

e)

Date of the transaction

July 15, 2020

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr. Ron Sommer

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 16.52

754,237

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

754,237 shares

Price

RUB 12,459,995.24

e)

Date of the transaction

July 15, 2020

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Robert Kocharyan

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 16.52

754,237

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

754,237 shares

Price

RUB 12,459,995.24

e)

Date of the transaction

July 15, 2020

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Roger Munnings

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 16.52

754,237

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

754,237 shares

Price

RUB 12,459,995.24

e)

Date of the transaction

July 15, 2020

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Mikhail Shamolin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 16.52

721,489

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

721,489 shares

Price

RUB 11,918,998.28

e)

Date of the transaction

July 15, 2020

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. David Iakobachvili

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 16.52

754,237

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

754,237 shares

Price

RUB 12,459,995.24

e)

Date of the transaction

July 15, 2020

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

***

Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru

 

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

 

IR Service

Nikolay Minashin

Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00

n.minashin@sistema.ru

Press Service

Sergey Kopytov

Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 76274
EQS News ID: 1095747

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2020
