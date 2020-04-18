Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial : Announces Appointment of New CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/18/2020 | 08:41am EDT
April 17, 2020
Sistema Announces Appointment of New CEO

Moscow, 18 April 2020 - Sistema PJSFC (hereinafter, 'Sistema' or 'the Corporation') (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that Vladimir Chirakhov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Detsky Mir, has been appointed President and CEO of Sistema. In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors of Sistema, Vladimir Chirakhov's appointment is effective as of 20 April 2020. Andrey Dubovkov, who previously served as President and CEO of Sistema, has been elected Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sistema.

Bio:

Vladimir Chirakhov joined Detsky Mir in March 2012. From October 2012 till April 2020 he served as CEO of Detsky Mir. On 3 April 2020 he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Detsky Mir. From 2009 till 2012 he served at retail chain Korablik in various roles, from commercial director to CEO. From 2001 till 2009 Vladimir worked in the leading retail companies Partiya-Electronics, M.Video and Lindex.

In 1996 Vladimir graduated from the Federal Security Service Academy with a degree with honors in applied mathematics. In 2000 he completed studies under programme 'Systems Analysis and Business Management' in the Moscow International Higher Business School MIRBIS. In 2001, he received a degree with honors in management from the Academy of National Economy under the Government of the Russian Federation. In 2013 Vladimir completed Executive MBA programme in the Moscow School of Management Skolkovo.

In March 2020 Vladimir Chirakhov was awarded the Order of Friendship by a Decree of the President of the Russian Federation.

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2019 was RUB 656.9 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.3 trn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the 'SSA' ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the 'AFKS' ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:

Investor Relations

Nikolai Minashin

Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00

n.minashin@sistema.ru

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru


Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 18 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2020 12:40:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CO
08:41aSISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : Announces Appointment of New CEO
PU
08:35aSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema Announces Appointment of New CEO
EQ
04/07SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : announces financial results for the fourt..
PU
04/07SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : Presentation 4Q 2019
PU
04/07SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : Press release 4Q 2019
PU
04/07SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema announces financial results for the fourth quarter and f..
EQ
04/01SISTEMA : Ad-hoc notice
AQ
03/31SISTEMA PJSFC : Ad-Hoc Notice
EQ
03/31SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : Q4 and FY 2019 IFRS Financial Results Con..
PU
03/31AFK SISTEMA : Russia's Sistema-backed online retailer Ozon raises $50 million fr..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 899 M
EBIT 2020 1 481 M
Net income 2020 217 M
Debt 2020 7 151 M
Yield 2020 3,88%
P/E ratio 2020 9,50x
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
EV / Sales2021 0,89x
Capitalization 1 693 M
Chart SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,27  $
Last Close Price 0,18  $
Spread / Highest target 83,4%
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrei Anatolyevich Dubovskov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vsevolod Valeryevich Rozanov Senior Vice President, Head-Finance & Investments
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION-1.22%1 685
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.09%242 024
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-1.98%86 846
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-14.14%64 557
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-2.70%47 932
BCE INC.-4.19%37 661
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group